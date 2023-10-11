LIBRA Successfully Launches Innovative Technology from iPipeline® to Aggregate, Accelerate, and Ensure Compliance of Data

iPipeline's Agency Integrator Streamlines Data from Various Sources into One Source to Create Robust, Meaningful, and Compliant Dashboards for Member BGAs

EXTON, Pa. and BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® announces that LIBRA Insurance Partners, the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, successfully implemented its Agency Integrator product recently to support the LIBRA Institutional Insurance Platform (LIIP).

With LIBRA's use of Agency Integrator, critical data from members participating in the LIIP program is aggregated into one single source. The aggregated data can then be replicated to LIBRA's own database and reporting services via iPipeline's InsureSight® Data Factory, powered by Snowflake.

This will enable LIBRA's LIIP program to create robust, meaningful, and actionable reports—all while confidently meeting strict reporting requirements for processing life insurance business for the financial institution segment of the industry.

LIBRA will now be able to offer this cloud-based integrated solution to all of its Brokerage General Agency (BGA) members to significantly simplify and streamline their day-to-day operations—revolutionizing the way agencies manage, report, and aggregate data.

With Agency Integrator, LIBRA's BGAs will have the ability to deliver top-tier service, drive business growth, and accelerate new business opportunities.

Using Agency Integrator, LIBRA can deliver value to its BGA members by enabling them to:

Rely on one source of clean data, which is aggregated from a variety of different sources,

which is aggregated from a variety of different sources, Generate comprehensive and meaningful reports and dashboards that are compliant and meet regulatory requirements,

and meet regulatory requirements, Increase satisfaction with LIBRA financial institution partners by providing better tools and reporting,

by providing better tools and reporting, And spend more time growing their business—and less time worrying about tracking and reporting.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with LIBRA and look forward to playing a key role in their digital journey. Through this relationship, LIBRA's BGAs, regardless of the size of their business, can now tap into one source of clean and aggregated data and pull that into their own reporting tools to create meaningful and actionable reports—all while meeting compliance and regulatory requirements," said Robert Powell, Vice President of Wealth Management Sales at iPipeline. "Our innovative technology helps take the complicated and make it simpler, better, and faster—so you can spend less time worrying about manual tracking and reporting, and instead focus your time on the advanced data-based insights available at your fingertips and helping you drive your business."

"As an organization, LIBRA is committed to helping independent BGAs drive growth, operate efficiently, and produce quality results for their agents and their clients. We're excited to announce this partnership with iPipeline—and the possibilities it offers our BGAs," said Richard Buteau, Vice

President of Operations at LIBRA Insurance Partners. "Now, regardless of the size of their business, all BGAs can streamline their agency operations while gaining a competitive edge to further grow their business. This powerful technology will help open doors for our partners and allow us to add new firms to the LIBRA platform and the financial institutions they serve."

Click here for addition product information regarding Agency Integrator.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industries in North America, and life insurance and pensions industries in the UK. iPipeline couples one of the most expansive digital and automated platforms with one of the industry's largest data libraries to accelerate, automate, and simplify various applications, processes, and workflows—from quote to commission—with seamless integration. The company's vision is to help everyone achieve lasting financial security by delivering innovative solutions that connect, simplify, and transform the industry.

Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has helped protect more than 49 million people, and today is trusted around the world by more than 100 insurance carriers, and providers, and more than 2,500 broker dealers, financial institutions, Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs), Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and Managing General Agents (MGAs). Connected to more than 500,000 agents and advisers/advisors, the company collected more than $33 billion in premium in life insurance and $55 billion in annuities in 2022. iPipeline operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP) , a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 1000® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com and select your country of origin.

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022, the firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise and access to industry-leading resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com or call (410) 837-3022.

