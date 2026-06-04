LiCAP Technologies Awarded $11.3 Million California Energy Commission Grant to Expand Next-Generation Battery and Energy Storage Manufacturing

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiCAP Technologies, Inc., a company transforming next-generation battery and energy storage manufacturing through advanced dry electrode technology, today announced it has executed an $11.3 million grant funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) under the CALSTART managed PowerForward program to significantly expand its advanced manufacturing capabilities and accelerate the commercialization of its dry electrode platform.

The award builds on LiCAP's earlier California Energy Commission grant that supported development and commissioning of the company's 300 MWh production line, which has been operational since last summer. The newly awarded program is expected to substantially increase production capacity and follows LiCAP's previously announced facility expansion, including the addition of approximately 40,000 square feet of manufacturing and operational space.

LiCAP's proprietary Activated Dry Electrode® technology eliminates the need for toxic solvents and energy-intensive drying processes traditionally used in electrode manufacturing, enabling a more efficient, scalable, and sustainable approach to next-generation battery and energy storage production.

LiCAP continues to advance adoption of its dry electrode manufacturing platform for electric vehicle batteries and next-generation energy storage systems, including emerging all-solid-state battery technologies. The company is also expanding development and production of advanced ultracapacitor technologies for AI and data center infrastructure applications requiring high power density, rapid response capability, and improved energy efficiency.

"This award represents an important validation of LiCAP's vision for next-generation battery and energy storage manufacturing," said Linda Zhong, CEO of LiCAP Technologies. "Our dry electrode platform is enabling a more scalable and sustainable manufacturing approach for advanced batteries and energy storage systems, while positioning LiCAP to support rapidly growing applications in electrification and AI infrastructure."

"LiCAP's expansion reflects the type of advanced manufacturing innovation that will help strengthen California's leadership in clean energy technologies and domestic supply chains," said Phoebe Bisnoff, Deputy Director of Battery Manufacturing, at CALSTART. "The company's progress in dry electrode processing, intelligent manufacturing, and next-generation energy storage technologies aligns well with the industry's long-term goals for scalable and sustainable electrification."

"LiCAP's continued growth is another strong example of the Greater Sacramento region's emergence as a center for advanced manufacturing and clean technology innovation," said Barry Broome, President and CEO of Greater Sacramento Economic Council. "The company's expansion is creating high-value technical and manufacturing jobs while strengthening the region's role in the future of energy storage and advanced mobility technologies."

As part of the expansion, LiCAP will deploy AI-enabled robotics and intelligent manufacturing systems throughout its production operations to improve process automation, manufacturing consistency, product quality, and scalable throughput.

The project is expected to create a number of new local engineering, manufacturing, automation, and technical positions, contributing to workforce development and economic growth within the local community.

About LiCAP Technologies

LiCAP Technologies is transforming next-generation battery and energy storage manufacturing through its proprietary dry electrode processing technologies. The company's Activated Dry Electrode® platform enables solvent-free electrode manufacturing with the potential to improve performance, reduce manufacturing costs, simplify production, and significantly lower environmental impact. LiCAP develops advanced manufacturing solutions for electric vehicles, all-solid-state batteries, ultracapacitors, grid storage, and AI/data center infrastructure applications.

About the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is the state's primary energy policy and planning agency. It has seven core responsibilities: advancing state energy policy, encouraging energy efficiency, certifying power plants, investing in energy innovation, developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, and preparing for energy emergencies.

For more information, visit https://www.energy.ca.gov.

Media Contact

Brittney Houser

Interdependence

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (561) 602-8295

SOURCE LiCAP Technologies