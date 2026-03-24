LiCAP Technologies Named No. 7 Most Innovative Company in Automotive on Fast Company's 2026 List

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiCAP Technologies, a leader in clean tech for next-generation battery electrode manufacturing, has been named No. 7 in the Automotive category on Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, joining Tesla, BYD and Rivian among the honorees shaping the future of mobility and electrification.

"This recognition reflects the growing importance of next-generation battery manufacturing and the work our team has been doing to bring that innovation into scalable production," said Linda Zhong, founder and CEO of LiCAP Technologies. "Being ranked among the most innovative companies in the automotive industry reinforces the path we've been building toward, and we're continuing to scale that progress as electrification demand accelerates."

At the core of LiCAP's innovation is its patented Activated Dry Electrode (ADE®) technology, which eliminates solvents from electrode manufacturing for batteries and ultracapacitors. By replacing conventional wet coating methods with a dry process, ADE® reduces energy use, simplifies production and enables more scalable, cost-efficient manufacturing.

That innovation has translated into rapid operational progress. During the past 18 months, LiCAP has advanced ADE® and expanded its commercial capabilities, refining its manufacturing platform for high-performance energy storage applications as demand accelerates across electric vehicles, grid, data center and industrial markets.

The company has also strengthened its position through pilot-to-scale manufacturing, global partnerships and strategic collaborations, including work with Nissan to advance next-generation solid state battery manufacturing. LiCAP's recent expansion of a 40,500-square-foot Sacramento facility underscores its commitment to scaling domestic production, investing in U.S. manufacturing infrastructure to accelerate the deployment of high-performance, sustainable energy storage solutions.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies spotlights organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's honorees are redefining leadership by turning bold ideas into real-world impact."

The recognition reinforces LiCAP's position in next-generation battery production and highlights the growing role of dry electrode manufacturing in enabling more efficient and sustainable electrification at scale.

About LiCAP Technologies

LiCAP Technologies develops solvent-free electrode manufacturing technology for advanced batteries and ultracapacitors. Its patented Activated Dry Electrode (ADE®) process replaces conventional wet coating methods with a continuous dry manufacturing approach that reduces energy use and simplifies production. Through commercial-ready operations and strategic partnerships, LiCAP supports scalable, sustainable energy storage manufacturing worldwide. For more information, visit www.licaptech.com

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

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SOURCE LiCAP Technologies