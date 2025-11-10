Licensed Mental Health Practitioner Pens Third Book of Christian Inspiration, a Healing Dose of Spiritual Advice

Xulon Press presents a special teaching aimed for anyone seeking to know the many creative ways that the Spirit speaks to reach the heart.

HOLT, Mich., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Denise M. Rowe provides much-needed spiritual advice and motivation in Speech Distilled as Dew: Creative Ways the Spirit Speaks to Reach the Heart ($28.99, paperback, 9798868521317; $39.49, hardcover, 9798868521324; $9.99, e-book, 9798868521331).

Speech Distilled as Dew - Creative Ways the Spirit Speaks to Reach the Heart

Rowe's new book takes creative Christian writing to a whole new level to "taste and see" that God is good. She presents her topic as "an artistic feast" from the banquet table of the Master Storyteller and Artist of artists. Readers will be captivated by ways in which to get closer to God, from "pictures worth a thousand words," to dance, choreography, riddles, rhyme, proverbs and allegory. Rowe offers Christians a unique invitation to expand the palette of one's understanding of divine communication. She wants all to see how the Maker longs to have His followers recognize the Voice calling out, inviting each and every listener to join into a deeper relationship.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Rowe said, "A passion to utilize creative writing to bring inner healing to the deep places of the heart."

Denise M. Rowe is a retired mental health practitioner who holds an MSW from Michigan State University in clinical social work and a BS in Bible from Philadelphia College of Bible. She has worked over twenty-five years in the area of inner healing both in lay ministry and private practice. Rowe also taught social psychology at the college level and led workshops on a variety of topics. As a lover of the arts, she often utilizes metaphor, symbolism, and spiritual teaching for inner healing. She aims to inspire people to become who they were meant to be, often addressing topics that interfere, like shame, grief, fear and abuse as discussed in two of her other books. Rowe's first book, Dragonfly Denny: The Pursuit of Destiny, is an allegory for all ages, about dreams, destiny and becoming who you were meant to be. Her second book, The Voice of Rachel Weeping: A Creative Journey of Compassion, Healing, and Hope for Abused Women is a soothing salve to close old wounds and heal the heart. In addition to writing, she loves to design and create through a variety of crafts. For more information about the author and her books, visit MetaphorMakerPress.com.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Speech Distilled as Dew: Creative Ways the Spirit Speaks to Reach the Heart is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

