Relatable Fictional Story Spans From Early Years of Abandonment and Abuse to Finding Hope and Peace in Later Years

Xulon Press presents a fascinating fictional story based on real life experiences that will provide encouragement to survivors of abuse and trauma, demonstrating how faith can lead to victory.

GARNER, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author B.E. Saulter presents a riveting fictional story from abuse and fear to hope and peace in Yah's Way: The Search for a Sound Mind: Book One - A Divine Awakening ($22.49, paperback, 9798868525292; $9.99, e-book, 9798868525308).

Yah's Way: The Search for a Sound Mind - Book One - A Divine Awakening

Saulter's fictional story follows main character, Brielle, a once traumatized throwaway child, in her search for love, belonging, and a sound mind. Readers will be enthralled as Brielle recounts her incredible adventures with her Creator, Yah, and her disembodied companion known only as "The Voice." The Voice had coaxed young Brielle's child-self into revealing how she was sent away by the one who birthed her. And the connection continued later with the adult Brielle, meandering through years of fear and pain created by her perception of abandonment and abuse.

Yah, the central figure in Brielle's story, who despite the distrust that found a foothold in her soul through years of agonizing pain and confusion, remains an ever-present help to her in times of trouble. Discover how Yah meets her at a critical time in her life, when she approaches a fork in the road as a young adult. Will Brie be led down the right side of the fork to finally discover hope and peace with Yah's Divine guidance?

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Saulter said, "My own life experience."

B.E. Saulter grew up in Mexico City and lived in Russia for four years. She now resides in North Carolina with her adoptive daughter. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications and more than 50 years of work experience in private, non-profit, and civil service. Saulter also has four years of mission work in Russia where she established and directed activities for Legacy of Christ Center, a community/outreach center where she trained and equipped Russian nationals to run various ministries in the region including orphanages, churches of all denominations, and hosted international ministries. She also completed an internship in the study of DID (Dissociative Identity Disorder).

Saulter is an experienced world traveler with deep exposure to various cultures and beliefs around the globe. A lifelong Bible student, Saulter is determined to discover how to apply the practical and spiritual principles of Scripture to contemporary, everyday life in every possible culture and context by daring to face the answers to the most difficult and feared questions any human might ask. Those questions include: Is God real? If so, can He be known? Does He care about me and can He be trusted? Why were humans created? Does my life have purpose? Why do good people suffer? What is truth? The author's journey in mind and spirit continues to search for answers to the questions.

In addition to writing, Saulter enjoys various crafts, reading, research and learning new things. Her main pursuit is walking with God and knowing Him. Her current interest is in the area of quantum consciousness and the perception of reality.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Yah's Way: The Search for a Sound Mind: Book One - A Divine Awakening is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press