Lido Advisors Announces Partnership with Avitas Wealth Management, a Southern California RIA Specializing in Multigenerational Families

Avitas to Join with more than $1.1 Billion in RAUM and Enhance Lido's Los Angeles Home Base

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lido Advisors, LLC (Lido), a leading wealth advisory firm with over $24 billion in regulatory assets under management (RAUM) as of October 31, 2024, announced today that it will be merging in Avitas Wealth Management, LLC (Avitas). Los Angeles-based Avitas, with more than $1.1 billion in RAUM as of September 30, 2024, is an independent wealth advisory firm that specializes in serving multigenerational families.

"We're excited to welcome the Avitas team to Lido. Their dedication to providing a bespoke wealth management experience for multigenerational families aligns perfectly with our own commitment to delivering personalized, high-impact solutions," said Ken Stern, CFP®, President of Lido. "We share a deep commitment to making a lasting impact on both our clients' lives and our collective team's growth. With our common roots in Los Angeles, this partnership will strengthen our presence and further enhance our ability to serve clients locally and beyond."

Highlighting the Avitas team that is joining Lido are lead partners Eric Taslitz, Catherine Gerst, and Greg Satz.

"We've always believed that clients deserve more than one-size-fits-all solutions—they deserve personalized, tailored financial strategies that align with their unique needs and long-term goals," said Eric Taslitz, managing principal at Avitas. "Lido shares this philosophy, making them a natural partner for us. We're excited about the opportunity to expand our capabilities and bring even more value to the families we serve through this partnership."

"Avitas is a seamless fit for Lido as we continue to execute on a very thoughtful and diligent strategy to expand our offerings and align with world-class talent," said Jason Ozur, CPA, CEO of Lido. "The cultural alignment and the opportunity to further strengthen our home base in Los Angeles made this partnership an obvious choice to help us grow our clientele while providing them with exceptional investment and wealth management."

Since 2021, Lido has combined its strong organic growth with selective M&A focused on strategic and cultural alignment. The firm has more than tripled its RAUM since 2020 and continues its momentum, having announced deals in Colorado and Wisconsin over the past two months.

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with $24 billion in regulatory assets under management and more than 30 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing bespoke tax, estate, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients' financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

Lido Advisors, LLC is an investment advisor registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission. SEC registration does not denote competence, ability, or expertise. Please review our Form ADV, which provides this information, at adviserinfo.sec.gov, call us at (310) 278-8232, or mail us at 1875 Century Park East, Suite 950, Los Angeles, CA 90067 for a copy of our Form ADV.

