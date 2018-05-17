Lido House Debuts As Stylish Autograph Collection Hotel In Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, R.D. Olson Development and Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., today announced the opening of Lido House, a stylish celebration of Southern California's iconic coastal lifestyle in the heart of Newport Beach. At Lido House, nautical flair merges with Cape Cod style architecture to deliver the ultimate coastal retreat in Orange County.

"Lido House is a place that has been fully inspired by its surroundings, reminiscent of my own home on Balboa Island," said Lido House's developer, Robert D. Olson. "This is a passion project in every sense of the word; Lido House is a place where the very best of Newport Beach comes together in one sophisticated celebration. A true partner in our community, a place for locals to come together and for visitors to discover what makes Newport Beach a must visit destination."

Set on the site of the former City Hall, the hotel pays homage to the historic landmark through its thoughtful interior design and culinary excellence. The intimate 130-room resort is just steps away from Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach's marina, retail and dining hub. With interior design led by EDG Design, Lido House merges nautical flair with Cape Cod style architecture to deliver the ultimate coastal retreat in Orange County.

Embracing the 'home away from home' concept, the hotel also features five residential-style, three-level cottages, each boasting 1,300 square feet, including a rooftop patio, personal BBQ and fireplace. Each of the one-of-a-kind cottages features a distinct and authentic design motif created by a different local designer: Grace Blu Design, Jennifer Mehditash Design, Brooke Wagner Designer, Erica Bryen Design and Blackband Design.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first Autograph Collection Hotel in Newport Beach with Lido House, a seaside retreat that embodies the history and culture of the neighborhood," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President, Brand Marketing & Management, Autograph Collection Hotels. "With ten Autograph Collection Hotels currently open in California and six more hotels slated to open in the next few years, we're thrilled to welcome Lido House, which remains true to the brand's promise of delivering an exactly like nothing else experience."

Set to serve as Newport Beach's new culinary hot spot, Lido House offers a variety of distinct dining options to satisfy every craving and occasion. The Mayor's Table Pacific Pub & Kitchen, the hotel's signature restaurant, honors the site's City Hall roots in its name and its comfortable, contemporary design with a menu of sustainable seafood and vegetable-forward fare; inventive, chef-driven cocktails; a raw bar; chef's counter and vibrant open action kitchen. Topside Roof Deck serves as Lido House's captivating rooftop bar – the only in Newport Beach – offering a lively, sophisticated scene; while Crew Coffee + Cremerie offers up curated blends of coffee and classic ice creams, made with ingredients from around the globe and served up with a decadent twist.

Designed as an all-in-one destination, Lido House features the full-service Boost Spa, a state of the art fitness facility, saltwater pool and cabanas and 15,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space.

For more information, please visit: www.lidohousehotel.com or www.autographcollection.com.

About Lido House

Debuted as an Autograph Collection hotel in April 2018, Lido House is designed with an effortless sense of style and a definitive beach house vibe. The hotel will be Newport Beach's favorite guesthouse for locals and out of town visitors and boasts 130 guest rooms, including one presidential suite, several executive suites, and five custom designed three-story cottages. Ideally situated among the city's marina, beach and retail mix, the stylish coastal retreat is located in the heart of Newport Beach just steps away from Lido Marina Village and is flanked by the harbor and sandy beaches. The property features The Mayor's Table, a full-service restaurant, along with Topside, the only rooftop bar in Newport Beach. Other highlights include 15,000 square feet of indoor / outdoor meetings and events space, a saltwater pool with private cabanas, a high-end fitness center, and Boost Spa.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

With more than 135 independent, one-of-a-kind hotels in the world's most desirable destinations, Autograph Collection Hotels is a diverse and dynamic portfolio that champion values of vision, design and craft. Exactly like nothing else, Autograph Collection Hotels are hand selected for their rich character and uncommon details each celebrating the founder's passion, thoughtfulness of design, inherent craft and connection with the locale. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to learn more about championing the independent spirit that is #ExactlyLikeNothingElse.

