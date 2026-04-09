Life-Altering Impact for Liver Cancer Patients From a Non-Invasive Treatment

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenda was all ears when she heard that sound waves could help her fight liver cancer.

At the time, the 62-year-old Miami-Dade cancer patient was facing a potential round of chemotherapy and anticipating hair-loss, fatigue, and long visits to the hospital.

A new groundbreaking, non-invasive, alternative in cancer care uses high-intensity ultrasound waves to liquify tumors. Post this Dr. Omar Llaguna, Surgical Oncologist at Memorial Healthcare System

At Memorial Cancer Institute, the newly installed Edison Histotripsy System gave her a groundbreaking alternative. Using high-intensity ultrasound waves, the FDA-approved technology liquefies tumors while leaving surrounding healthy tissue, blood vessels, and bile ducts intact.

"I wasn't scared at any moment, especially after the doctor explained the risk-benefit," said Brenda. "The risk was like the floor and the benefit was in the sky."

Brenda became one of the first patients in South Florida to benefit. She went home the same day, her six tumors effectively destroyed.

"It's like an underwater tornado inside the tumor," said Dr. Omar Llaguna, a surgical oncologist with the Memorial Cancer Institute at Memorial Healthcare System. "The technology targets only the cancer cells, minimizing pain and recovery time."

In July 2025, Memorial Cancer Institute installed the system inside one of the operating rooms at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines. Surgeons have since performed more than a dozen procedures.

Dr. Llaguna and his team are among the few specialists in South Florida trained to offer this highly targeted treatment, which complements traditional chemotherapy and holds potential for future applications in other cancers. "Brenda's story shows how innovation in cancer care can give patients real hope, offering safer and more effective treatment options," added Dr. Llaguna.

"We had the CT scan and the tumors were gone," said Brenda. "For me, it's a miracle."

Memorial Cancer Institute, part of Memorial Healthcare System, is one of the largest cancer centers in Florida, treating nearly 5,000 newly diagnosed patients each year and pioneering advances in patient care. It is among only seven Florida-designated "Cancer Centers of Excellence," offering diagnosis, integrated treatment, clinical trials/research, counseling, and support services customized for the patient and their family in a healing environment close to home.

To learn more, visit www.mhs.net/services/cancer.

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System