Life Changes Fast; Homeowners Coverage Should Keep Pace

Mercury Insurance encourages families to review policies as homes and households evolve

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From moving into a new home to planning a renovation or welcoming a new driver into the household, major life changes often come with long to-do lists. What's easier to miss is how those moments can quietly affect homeowners insurance. Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is reminding families that keeping policy details up to date helps ensure coverage continues to reflect the home as it exists today.

The beginning of the year is a common planning season for homeowners, with moves, remodels and upgrades often taking shape early in the year. These changes can influence a home's characteristics, usage or value — details that play an important role in how coverage is evaluated and maintained over time.

"When a home changes, the information behind the policy should change with it," said Sylvie Widjaja, Head of Sales Process & Engagement at Mercury Insurance. "A quick review after major life events helps ensure the coverage on file still matches the home and how a family is living in it — not how it looked years ago."

Common milestones that may prompt a policy review include purchasing a new home, completing renovations, converting rooms for new uses, adding high-value items or experiencing changes in household drivers. Updating information early can help homeowners avoid mismatches between their policy and their current situation.

Mercury encourages homeowners to connect with their insurance agent following major life events or during annual planning moments, such as the start of the year. Taking a few minutes to review details can help keep coverage aligned — offering clarity, confidence and fewer surprises down the road.

