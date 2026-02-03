Mercury Insurance and Anaheim Ducks Celebrate Community Changemakers with First Class of Hall of Heroes Inductees

Six Local "Wing Leaders" Recognized for Making a Lasting Impact Across Orange County

BREA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance, in partnership with the Anaheim Ducks, today announced the induction of six exceptional community heroes into the Ducks Hall of Heroes, a recognition program honoring individuals whose passion, service and leadership make a meaningful difference in their communities.

The Hall of Heroes celebrates everyday people doing extraordinary work in their communities. Known as Wing Leaders, these inductees' commitment to service reflects the Ducks' and Mercury's shared belief that strong communities are built by those willing to show up, give back and lead by example.

"These inaugural Wing Leaders represent the very best of us," said Erik Thompson, VP and CMO at Mercury Insurance. "They don't seek recognition — they see a need and take action. Mercury is proud to partner with the Ducks to shine a spotlight on individuals who are improving lives, strengthening neighborhoods and inspiring others to do the same."

"The Hall of Heroes is about honoring the people who make our communities better every day. These six inductees embody compassion, creativity and resilience, and their impact reaches far beyond the rink," said Chad Watson, VP, Corporate Partnerships for the Anaheim Ducks. "We're proud to recognize them as Wing Leaders and grateful to partner with Mercury Insurance to celebrate their work."

2025 Wing Leaders

Ace Christopherson-Bilbruck (Coto De Caza)

At just 10 years old, Ace is already making a big impact through the Ace of Hearts Project, an initiative dedicated to lifting the spirits of children in need. What began as a simple effort to bring smiles has grown into a year-round mission of friendship, delivering toys and heartfelt letters to children who need them most.

Jacob Baruch (Long Beach/Santa Ana)

Jacob founded Project Coffee Cup in 2015 to spread kindness to unhoused individuals in his community. Today, the organization provides hot meals, hygiene kits, pet food and medical resources, while also mentoring local youth through art-based programs that build confidence and connection.

RJ De Rama (Irvine)

A survivor of retinoblastoma, RJ channels his journey into advocacy and inclusion. As co-founder of the OC Makapo Aquatics Project, he helps bring mixed-ability outrigger paddling to the community. He also serves on the City of Irvine's Residents with Disabilities Advisory Committee, championing accessibility and engagement.

Danielle Judd (Trabuco Canyon)

Founder and CEO of FarmHouse Friends, Danielle brings comfort and joy to children battling cancer through rescued farm animals, Smile Boxes and virtual farm experiences. Inspired by her own healing journey, she connects families with moments of hope while providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need.

Yvonne Temal (Anaheim)

As Vice President of We Explore Earth, Yvonne helps lead inclusive outdoor and conservation experiences for communities across Orange County and beyond. Her work ensures people of all ages and abilities can access the educational and healing benefits of nature.

Mike Anderson (Anaheim)

A music industry veteran of more than 50 years, Mike co-founded R.Y.T.M.O., a nonprofit that has provided music education and opportunities to more than 55,000 underserved youth worldwide. He continues to mentor artists, advocate for music education and serve as Board President of Vibrant Minds Charter School.

About the Ducks Hall of Heroes

The Anaheim Ducks Hall of Heroes honors local changemakers who demonstrate leadership, compassion and a commitment to community. Mercury and the Ducks select one nominee for induction each month during the season. Inductees are honored with a home game VIP experience. To nominate a hero, learn more about the program and inductees, or view the Hall, visit https://www.nhl.com/ducks/info/hall-of-heroes.

About the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.

