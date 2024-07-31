Life is a Celebration at the Award-Winning Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Community

The award-winning senior living community offers an abundance of daily activities providing residents with opportunities for interaction, enrichment and socialization. In just the past few weeks, seniors have delighted in events for Shark Week, Garden Club, Love on a Leash, Bake Sale, Aprons & Appetizers, 4th of July Cookout, and the increasingly popular Rock & Bowlers group featuring bowlers of all abilities.

The dedicated associates of Watercrest Myrtle Beach have created an initiative to strengthen resident relationships with special outings such as 'Crazy Mason with Jason,' a sweet trip to The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar with Environmental Services Director, Jason Brennan. This month's unique trips also included 'Brewery Tastings with Larissa' at the Voodoo Brewing Company with Executive Director Larissa Kostal, 'Ice Cream with Ingrid' at the parlor with Ingrid Robertson, Community Relations Director, and 'Olive Garden with Ron' for a Men's Group outing with Ron Rozner, Life Enrichment.

Watercrest Senior Living takes a unique approach to healthy aging focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for their Live Exhilarated™ program which involves celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is an award-winning luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. Watercrest Myrtle Beach was prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report earning "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report, as well as the 2023 Best of the Beach Gold Medal winner for Best Assisted Living Community.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach offers a comfortably, classy design including a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, beautifully landscaped walking paths, therapeutic live moss walls and a putting green. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC; for community information please call 843-483-6740.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

