Life is a Celebration for Residents at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Community

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care sits along the beautiful Treasure Coast of Sebastian, Florida and the senior living residents are seizing every opportunity to celebrate the abundant opportunities provided in their beautiful community. The Pelican Landing team ensures that each day provides residents opportunities for engagement, socialization, learning and interaction through a variety of unique activities both within their senior living community and along the Treasure Coast.

Just this fall, the community has been bustling with non-stop events including Oktoberfest, the Wholeness Expo, Harvest Festival, Veterans Day Ceremonies, Artful Expressions classes, and the incredibly popular Disney-themed Halloween Bash. Residents also have frequent outings outside of their community visiting the Sebastian Annual Clambake, the Alzheimer's Walk to Remember, the Navy SEAL Museum or the Victory Casino Cruise. Pelican Landing even hosted a beautiful wedding at their community. These experiences offer joy, purpose, and personal connection and is an essential element of multi-sensory programming at Pelican Landing.

Pelican Landing is an award-winning senior living community operated by Watercrest Senior Living and prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community and Best Memory Care Community.

Watercrest Senior Living takes a unique approach to healthy aging focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for their Live Exhilarated program which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

