Ticketbud Releases Multi-Event Scan for iOS, Streamlining Event Access

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Event Vendor Entry," "Special Access," "General Admission:" each of these access points at an event adds complexity in planning where people enter, when they enter, and what ticket(s) or credentials they need. Ticketbud's latest iOS update helps foolproof this process, reducing scanning lags at check-in while promoting customization and control behind the scenes.

When producing large events, event organizers often manage vendors, partner groups, and special experiences through separate webpages and tools for credentialing and access. For example, vendors may be directed to a dedicated webpage to purchase booths or space to avoid processing in a general ticketing page. Ticketbud's new Multi-Event Scan feature creates a digital link between the tickets sold across these related but separate event pages, so scanning devices recognize ticket validity instantly, without scanners having to toggle between multiple events.

For attendees, the experience stays simple: they present their QR code and get scanned. For gate staff, the process is faster and more reliable. And for event organizers, the layered event structure promotes visibility and increased authority over who has access and control.

"This 'invisible complexity' is the feature," said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "One of the major pain points for organizers of large complex events is handling ticket check-in at the gate when using more than one event page. This feature solves the problem of having multiple scanners or toggling between different logins. So the onsite experience remains one scan, no troubleshooting."

Even seasoned gate staff can run into lags due to filtering and buffering speeds. But Multi-Event Scan eliminates search times altogether, while maintaining the integrity of the ticket source. This secure tracking supports cleaner reports, inventory control, and attendance, without slowing down onsite operations or risking security.

Multi-Event Scan also works alongside Ticketbud's Collaborator-Level Scanning filters and tiered scanning permissions. Together, these features offer organizers ultimate control over which tickets can be scanned across entries, prevent scanning mishaps, and streamline check-in.

Multi-Event Scan is currently available on iOS. To learn how to take advantage of the Multi-Event Scan feature and Ticketbud's all-in-one event operations toolkit, contact [email protected].

About Ticketbud:

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform, user-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud. Get a ticketing buddy you can rely on.

