Life Sciences Community Advances Toward Next Phase of Innovation at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit

AbbVie, Astellas, Eikon, Merck, Moderna, Roche, and more share new ideas to advance drug development

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that industry leaders from AbbVie, Astellas, Eikon Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Moderna, and Roche will keynote at the upcoming 2024 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit in Boston on Sept. 9-10. Professionals across life sciences will come together to discuss how connected systems across clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality can move the industry forward for the benefit of patients.

Veeva R&D and Quality Summit is one of the largest life sciences events, drawing more than 2,000 executives to network and learn across more than 100 sessions. Veeva CEO Peter Gassner headlines the opening keynote, sharing innovations and examples of how connected data and systems can significantly streamline drug development and accelerate product time to market. Additional featured keynotes and sessions include:

AbbVie and Merck discuss the impact of pharmacovigilance transformation on operational visibility and end-to-end efficiency.





and discuss the impact of pharmacovigilance transformation on operational visibility and end-to-end efficiency. Astellas explains its holistic approach to driving end-to-end clinical processes for increased speed and transparency.





explains its holistic approach to driving end-to-end clinical processes for increased speed and transparency. Eikon Therapeutics highlights the benefits of establishing a foundation for scalable and efficient development from clinical trial to product launch.





highlights the benefits of establishing a foundation for scalable and efficient development from clinical trial to product launch. Neurogene and Verve Therapeutics discuss modernizing quality control with simplified processes and digital-first quality execution.





and discuss modernizing quality control with simplified processes and digital-first quality execution. Sanofi showcases leveraging AI-powered translation for faster submission timelines.





showcases leveraging AI-powered translation for faster submission timelines. UCB shares its enterprise eCOA journey to accelerate delivery and standardize patient data capture.

"Veeva is committed to customer success, delivering integrated software, data, and services that can advance innovation for patients in need," said Jim Reilly, vice president of Veeva Development Cloud strategy. "Veeva R&D and Quality Summit brings the industry together to share learnings, fresh ideas, and new strategies to improve collaboration and accelerate the delivery of novel products."

The event is open exclusively to life sciences professionals. Register and stay up to date on the agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

