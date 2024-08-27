Life Sciences Leaders Convene Inaugural Boston Biotech Investor Day

40+ Early-stage companies and Leading Investors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral , BioLabs, and The Engine, today announced the first Boston Biotech Investor Day, to be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. This invitation-only Kendall Square event features 40+ early-stage companies developing novel therapies and transformative human health technologies, more than 50 leading investors, and a keynote from Rachel Sha, CEO of Vaxess Technologies

"We are delighted to partner across the life sciences innovation ecosystem to create this vibrant showcase of emerging life sciences companies focused on critical issues affecting human health," said Johannes Fruehauf, MD, PhD, General Partner and cofounder of Mission BioCapital, BioLabs, and LabCentral. "Massachusetts, and Kendall Square in particular, continues to be the global epicenter of life sciences innovation, and we're honored to co-host this gathering of the next generation of innovators and the investors that make the work possible."

"We're thrilled to co-host startups solving some of the toughest problems in human health and the investors interested in backing them - including Engine Ventures," said Emily Knight, President & CEO of The Engine. "There's no better neighborhood in which to convene this group than Kendall Square."

The day will include keynotes, 3- and 7-minute pitches from selected companies, panel presentations on the issues affecting entrepreneurs, including fundraising challenges, non-traditional funding pathways and fundraising hurdles, as well as post-event networking. Journalists and investors interested in attending should contact [email protected].

About LabCentral

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high potential life-sciences and biotech startups with 243,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies. Our 10-year Impact Report can be found here and additional information is available at www.labcentral.org.

About BioLabs

Biolabs' mission is to empower entrepreneurs and drive life science innovation worldwide. BioLabs' comprehensive innovation support platform provides entrepreneurs access to premium, fully equipped coworking lab and office facilities, extensive educational programming, a supportive community, and connections to a global network of fellow entrepreneurs, collaborators, and capital partners. Currently operating in 16 locations across the US, Europe and Japan, BioLabs accelerates the pace of innovation commercialization by enabling entrepreneurs to focus on science, not operations. For more information, visit www.biolabs.io.

About The Engine

The Engine was built by MIT to support and accelerate any and all Tough Tech companies solving the world's most challenging problems, as they move from research breakthroughs to commercial impact. The Engine provides the critical infrastructure, programs and ecosystem early-stage Tough Tech companies need to thrive. The Engine collaborates closely with The Engine Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in the next generation of Tough Tech founders, providing capital, operational expertise, and a powerful academic, commercial, and governmental network to build and scale companies, unlocking massive opportunities in climate, human health, and advanced systems. Learn more at www.engine.xyz.

