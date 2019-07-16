Life Time and Eggland's Best Announce Grand Prize Winner in the "Plus It Up" Sweepstakes

"I was ecstatic to hear that I had won the grand prize in the Plus It Up Sweepstakes," said Carol. "Adding Eggland's Best eggs to my recipes is a simple trick I use to boost the nutrition and taste in my family's meals. Now they're the only eggs my father will eat. He says they taste better than any other brand and can tell the difference in quality without even looking at the packaging!"

From March through end of June, Eggland's Best and Life Time gave fans the chance to instantly win one of hundreds of prizes including fitness trackers, gift cards and branded items, plus a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000 to plus up their family's fitness routine!

"We are thrilled to announce Carol as the winner of our 'Plus It Up Sweepstakes'," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "Eggland's Best is committed to empowering families to stay healthy, especially by choosing nutritious foods like our eggs. With superior nutritional benefits like 25% less saturated fat and more than double the Omega-3s, EB eggs are the perfect addition to any family meal or fitness routine."

"A contest like the 'Plus It Up' Sweepstakes is a fantastic way to get consumers involved while also making them aware of the superior nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietician and Nutritionist. "Eggland's Best eggs are the only eggs I recommend to my clients and serve my family and I hope those that entered this sweepstakes have learned more about why EB is such an important part of a healthy lifestyle."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12. EB eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B5. EB's superior nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has superior nutritional qualities. For more information and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 141 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

