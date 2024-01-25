Life Time and HOKA Kick Off Extended Multi-Year Partnership During Miami Marathon Weekend Jan. 26-28 and Inside Athletic Country Clubs

HOKA is official sponsor of select iconic athletic events and studio and small group training programs; New video series showcases personal stories of what's possible

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the successful partnership that launched in 2018, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) and HOKA, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announced plans for an extended and expanded multi-year relationship that will continue to inspire people of all ages to find joy in movement wherever they choose to be active.

"It's been phenomenal to hear how HOKA has impacted the performance of our members, coaches and trainers, and to see the success of this multi-faceted strategic partnership as we grow both of our brands," said Kimo Seymour, President, Life Time Events. "We have created an incredible synergy between Life Time and HOKA, and it's one we are very excited to continue as we collectively promote a healthy way of life and provide tools to help people achieve their wellness goals and aspirations."

The expanded agreement includes HOKA as an official sponsor of the upcoming Miami Marathon featuring a large buildout at the Marathon Expo and on the race course with their "Fly Human Fly" activation, encouraging and inspiring race participants as they head toward the finish line. Additionally, Life Time recently launched a new video series, Reveal Your Potential, highlighting individuals who've made Life Time and HOKA a part of their healthy and happy lives, and reminding people that each day provides an opportunity to redefine what's possible. The series is being shared in Life Time clubs, online, socially, in print and through other marketing tactics.

Inside Life Time's portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs, HOKA is the official sponsor of select Life Time group classes and signature group training programs, including GTX, MB360 and Ultra Fit; and Dynamic Personal Training (DPT). HOKA will also sponsor Life Time's annual cardio party with classes and social hour components hosted at Life Time destinations.

HOKA continues to play a critical role at other iconic Life Time athletic events including as presenting sponsor and official running shoe of the Chicago Half Marathon. During each event, HOKA will motivate runners on the race course to the finish line through their "Fly Human Fly" activations, as well as on-site presence and product activation at the event expos.

Finally, HOKA will host pop-up shops and experiences for members and non-members at select Life Time clubs and other athletic events across the country throughout the year. At these events, participants can try a range of the HOKA shoes and gear and speak with HOKA Field Experience Representatives about their fitness goals.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platforms.

About HOKA

HOKA is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

