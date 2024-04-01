Life Time Announces April 1 Opening of Denver West Athletic Country Club; Company's Seventh Colorado Location

Nearly 111,000-square-foot-club in the foothills of Wheat Ridge features seven indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, luxurious pools and a dedicated Life Time Work Lounge

DENVER, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its seventh location in Colorado, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), today announced the opening of Life Time Denver West. The new athletic country club expands the company's presence in Colorado to seven locations and brings a unique health, wellness and work experience to the foothills of Wheat Ridge.The three-story, nearly 111,000-square-foot destination features luxurious spaces to help people live their healthiest and happiest lives – from 90 days old to 90. Amenity highlights include an expansive workout floor, a spacious Kids Academy for learning and playing, seven pickleball courts (three indoor and four outdoor), indoor and outdoor pools with a water slide, a fast-casual LifeCafe restaurant, full-service LifeSpa, luxurious locker rooms with rejuvenation suites, cold-plunge pools and much more.

"With the opening of Life Time Denver West, we now serve Colorado with seven athletic country clubs with luxurious services and amenities, including pickleball and tennis courts, beach clubs, and best in class programming," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time EVP, President of Club Operations, and Chief of Property Development. "We're also looking forward to opening our first Life Time club in Boulder next year in keeping with our commitment to help even more people live healthier, happier lives throughout the state."

A variety of group fitness programs are offered through Life Time's Class Collection in the club's six exquisite studios. There's one each for indoor cycle classes, barre, yoga and Pilates classes, and two for all other Life Time exclusive class formats. In total, more than 130 group fitness classes will be offered weekly in the areas of barre, boxing/kickboxing, cardio, cycle, dance, Pilates, strength and yoga.

Life Time's Dynamic Personal Trainers will provide one-on-one workout guidance and programs, along with hands-on Dynamic Stretch sessions throughout the expansive workout floor with equipment for all fitness preferences. Features include cardiovascular and resistance-training machines, free weights, and the LT Recovery space with compression therapy, metabolic testing, recovery treatments, nutrition counseling and chiropractic services. Life Time's own GTX, Alpha, and Ultra Fit signature group training classes are included in membership. The club will also feature ARORA programming specifically for active agers 55 and older.

For those looking to save time and work where they workout, the club will also be home to a spacious Life Time Work Club Lounge. The space features sit-to-stand desks, open table and intimate library-like seating areas, a conference room, printing capabilities and more.

Life Time Denver West is open Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Limited memberships are available for singles, couples and families. For more information, call (732) 889-8300 or click here.

In Colorado, Life Time operates additional destinations in Centennial, Cherry Creek, Colorado Springs, Flatirons, Parker and Westminster. A new athletic country club in Boulder is scheduled for 2025.

Life Time is continuing to grow its athletic country club locations nationwide through 2024. Click here for a complete list of Life Time locations coming soon.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.