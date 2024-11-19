Life Time Announces Expansion in South Florida with New Athletic Country Club in West Boca Raton, Opening Late 2025

Represents the second Life Time in Boca Raton and sixth in Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is expanding in South Florida with a planned second athletic country club in Boca Raton. Life Time West Boca will be located within the Uptown Boca mixed-use development and is expected to open in late 2025.

"Our continued growth throughout Florida with this West Boca destination, along with the investments we're planning in our existing Boca Raton location, builds on our commitment to serving residents as their premier wellness partner," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time EVP, President of Club Operations and Chief of Property Development. "It's exciting to be a part of the active and growing Uptown Boca area through the work of Schmier Property Group and we're eager to be a key anchor in this fantastic development."

The two-story 37,000 square-foot club will feature an expansive fitness floor and small group training spaces, multiple group fitness studios for Life Time's exclusive Class Collection featuring cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates programing, luxurious locker rooms, a co-ed wet suite with a cold plunge, sauna and steam room, and a LifeCafe serving healthy meals to go and smoothies along with Life Time's proprietary line of supplements, nutritional and wellness products. The club will utilize an attached parking garage for members' easy access.

An online wait list is now available for prospective members to receive the latest updates on Life Time West Boca. Individuals interested in joining will have the opportunity to take part in membership presale in the mid-to-late 2025.

"Life Time is the icing on the cake for Uptown Boca and the west Boca community," said Brian Schmier, CEO of Schmier Property Group. "The addition of Life Time further establishes Uptown Boca as a landmark destination in South Florida. Life Time goes far beyond a workout; they provide a best-in-class fitness and comprehensive wellness-based experience for the entire family."

Life Time West Boca will mark Life Time's sixth destination in Florida, joining established locations in Boca Raton (1499 Yamato Rd), Coral Gables, Harbour Island (Tampa), Miami at The Falls (Miami), and Palm Beach Gardens (West Palm Beach). Additional Florida growth is planned including a Winter Park destination near Orlando set to open in 2026, along with Jacksonville in 2027 and others to be named.

Life Time continues to expand its athletic country club footprint through new construction prototypes and acquired destinations across multiple major markets, and in both urban and suburban locations. Click here for the latest locations coming soon.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the best curated products and LTH nutritional supplements via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 41,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

