Diverse portfolio includes Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Chicago Half Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel, Miami Marathon, Sea Otter Classic, Big Sugar Classic, and more; Early access available to Life Time Members

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand that operates more than 170 athletic country clubs across North America, has released its 2024 lineup of its owned and produced athletic events. Composed of cycling and running events, the portfolio spans 11 states and draws participants from around the world, helping them embrace their endurance sports passions and live healthy, happy lives. Unique to Life Time Athletic Events is that they are part of Life Time's comprehensive ecosystem of healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment destinations, programs, events and services for people 90 days to 90+ years old.

Life Time Athletic Events unveils 2024 calendar featuring iconic mountain biking, gravel cycling, and road + trail running events.

"Within the running and cycling event sectors - particularly in gravel cycling - participants are demanding unique, iconic experiences with meaningful engagements," said Michelle Duffy, Life Time Senior Director of Event Marketing. "At Life Time, we've established a track record of delivering experiences that exceed participant expectations, while empowering them to lead healthier, happier Lives through our immersive, unforgettable events."

2024 Life Time athletic events highlights:

The return of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda race series for its third season, featuring seven iconic gravel and mountain bike events in which 60 athletes will compete for an increased $300,000 prize purse.

for its third season, in which 60 athletes will compete for an increased prize purse. The launch of Call of a Life Time , Season 2 will premiere on January 26 . The docuseries follows the drama, excitement, competition, and camaraderie that made up the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix series. Season 1 has already garnered nearly a million views on the Life Time Grand Prix YouTube channel .

, Season 2 will premiere on . The docuseries follows the drama, excitement, competition, and camaraderie that made up the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix series. Season 1 has already garnered nearly a million views on the . Life Time members receive early access registration one week prior to the registration dates highlighted below.

The 2024 Life Time athletic events lineup includes:

Life Time Athletic Events also provide the opportunity to inspire Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life through the Life Time Foundation 's charity slot program. This program allows athletes to bypass registration lotteries by fundraising for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which, through financial grants and direct action, helps schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; champions physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and supports forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives.

For more information about all Life Time athletic events including event registrations, visit https://my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.html .

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platforms.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.