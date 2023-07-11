Life Time Breaks Ground on 152,000-Square-Foot Athletic Country Club in Rosemount MN; Early 2025 Opening Planned

News provided by

Life Time, Inc.

11 Jul, 2023, 16:05 ET

Partnership creates new development opportunities in fast-growing suburb with a focus on healthy living for all ages

ROSEMOUNT, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, and the City of Rosemount, today broke ground on the future location of Life Time Rosemount. Life Time executives and Rosemount city and community leaders were on hand for the occasion, almost 31 years to the day when Life Time opened its first club. Today, Life Time operates more than 165 locations in 30 states and 40 major markets, including 24 in Minnesota.

Continue Reading
The new, 92-000-square-foot athletic country club and adjacent 60,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics area and pickleball court development is a public/private venture between Life Time and Rosemount and will serve not only Rosemount residents but the entire Dakota County community and beyond.
The new, 92-000-square-foot athletic country club and adjacent 60,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics area and pickleball court development is a public/private venture between Life Time and Rosemount and will serve not only Rosemount residents but the entire Dakota County community and beyond.

"We're excited to reach this important milestone as we bring our Healthy Way of Life programs and offerings to this fast-growing area in Dakota County, while also serving as part of our asset light growth strategy," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "Our partnership with Rosemount and their financial investment in this project will have a positive health impact for area residents and a positive economic impact on further business growth for years to come."

The new, 92-000-square-foot athletic country club and adjacent 60,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics area and pickleball court development is a public/private venture between Life Time and Rosemount and will serve not only Rosemount residents but the entire Dakota County community and beyond. Construction is now underway on the 12-acre site, located at the southeast corner of Akron Avenue and Connemara Trail. Life Time is planning for an early 2025 opening.

"We've been purposeful in looking for the right kind of growth in Rosemount to set us apart, and this innovative public/private partnership with Life Time hits the mark on so many levels," said Rosemount Mayor Jeff Weisensel. "Our community places a high value on wellness, athletics, and parks and recreation, and bringing the country's premier athletic club to Rosemount has been met with so much excitement and enthusiasm. It's a perfect complement to round out what we have to offer residents and visitors." 

Once open, the new Life Time will encompass all things healthy living, with unparalleled experiences, programming and amenities including six dedicated studios for barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates and yoga; an expansive fitness floor for cardio, resistance and free weight training and specially designed small group training spaces; pickleball and basketball courts; leisure pool and whirlpools; and luxurious spaces for recovery with steam and sauna spaces, and exquisite dressing rooms. The club will also have Life Time's full-service LifeCafe and LifeSpa, an outdoor beach club with lap and leisure pools, waterslides and an outdoor bistro. Additionally, there will be four outdoor pickleball courts. Life Time's Kids Academy will provide studios and spaces for kids 90 days old to 11.

An online waitlist is available for those interested in becoming a Founding Member of the club. A Preview Center will open in 2024.

Life Time Rosemount will join 23 other Life Time clubs in Minnesota. In Dakota County, the company opened its first ground up destination in Eagan in 1994, followed by a small, express location in Apple Valley. Lakeville opened in 2007. For more information, visit www.lifetime.life. Additionally, follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

About Life Time, Inc.
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 165 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

Also from this source

Inaugural ESG Report Highlights Life Time's 30 Years of Sustainable and Socially Responsible Business Practices

Life Time's New York City Expansion Continues with Iconic Indoor Pickleball and Athletic Club Destination in the PENN DISTRICT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.