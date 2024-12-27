Life Time Celebrates End of 2024 with Opening of Its Rosemount Athletic Country Club in Minnesota on December 27th

Company opened eight new destinations; Partnership with City of Rosemount brings seven pickleball courts, recovery amenities, cold plunge pools and more

ROSEMOUNT, Minn., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) today announced the Dec. 27 opening of its final athletic country club of 2024, Life Time Rosemount. The new destination marks a unique public-private partnership with the City of Rosemount and demonstrates the variety of ways the company continues to serve communities and grow its portfolio.

Joining the rapidly growing Rosemount residential and business community, the 90,000-square-foot Life Time club and adjacent 60,000-square-foot outdoor space featuring a Beach Club and four pickleball courts marks Life Time’s 28th location in Minnesota (including its coworking, tennis and pickleball destinations).

"Minnesota has been home to Life Time for over 30 years and we continue to see strong demand. This is a testament to the experience and brand we've created, which comes to life through the incredible team members," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "This Life Time project was an innovative public-private partnership with the City of Rosemount, who saw value in what we can provide residents to live healthier, happier lives and our track record of attracting retail and other growth in the areas we operate. We are thrilled to become a part of this great community."

Life Time Rosemount delivers everything needed to live a happy, healthy life under one roof. Highlights include:

Six dedicated studios for barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates and yoga.

for barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates and yoga. An outdoor beach club with lap and leisure pools, an outdoor bistro and four outdoor pickleball courts.

with lap and leisure pools, an outdoor bistro and four outdoor pickleball courts. Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and a full aquatics area with leisure and lap pools, waterslides, and whirlpools.

and a full aquatics area with leisure and lap pools, waterslides, and whirlpools. An expansive fitness floor for cardio, resistance, free weight training, small group training spaces and stretch, recovery and chiropractic care

for cardio, resistance, free weight training, small group training spaces and stretch, recovery and chiropractic care Executive locker rooms , which, in addition to complimentary lockers and towels, feature a whirlpool, sauna, and steam room. There is also a cold plunge in both the men's and women's locker rooms.

, which, in addition to complimentary lockers and towels, feature a whirlpool, sauna, and steam room. There is also a cold plunge in both the men's and women's locker rooms. Life Time's Kids Academy serving those aged 90 days to 11 years old. Parents can use up to 2.5 hours of child care per day included with a Junior Membership.

serving those aged 90 days to 11 years old. Parents can use up to 2.5 hours of child care per day included with a Junior Membership. Life Time's full-service LifeCafe and LifeSpa for dining and hair, skin and nail services.

"This unique partnership took creativity, grit, and energy from both the Life Time and City teams. We welcome Life Time, a leader in the lifestyle industry, as our community partner," said Rosemount Mayor Jeff Weisensel. "This is a premier facility that will serve Rosemount for years to come."

Life Time Rosemount is located at the southeast corner of Akron Avenue and Connemara Trail (14290 Akron Avenue). For more information on the latest Life Time locations coming soon, click here. For a listing of current Life Time locations, click here.

Click here to view a fly-through video preview of Life Time Rosemount

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the best curated products and LTH nutritional supplements via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 41,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

