Life Time Celebrates World Pickleball Day on October 10th Surpassing 750 Pickleball Courts and Continued Explosive Growth

As pickleball continues its meteoric rise as the fastest-growing sport in America, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is marking World Pickleball Day on October 10 by surpassing more than 750 permanent courts built at its athletic country clubs across North America, with hundreds more planned and under development.

From the picturesque courts at Life Time Rancho San Clemente, Calif. (pictured) to the new pickleball-focused destination in Chanhassen, Minn. featuring indoor and outdoor courts, Life Time offers world-class locations for players of all levels, along with leagues, instructors, lessons and its own tournaments.

"We've embraced the growth of pickleball because it brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in a healthy and social way," said RJ Singh, Life Time's Chief Digital Officer and Leader of Life Time Racquet Sports. "Teaming up with leaders like Andre Agassi and top players like Ben and Collin Johns helps us push the boundaries of what's possible for pickleball at Life Time, including through our app to provide expert training, livestreamed events and more. No matter where someone is located, they can engage with Life Time Pickleball."

Life Time declared in late-2021 that it would become the premier pickleball destination for members and guests and now has hundreds of thousands of members participating across its network of athletic country clubs. Life Time offers world-class locations for players of all levels, along with leagues, instructors, lessons and its own tournaments. In fact, both the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and Major League Pickleball (MLP) host tournaments at Life Time.

This fall, the company also entered the realm of pickleball gear with the introduction of the Ultimate Pickleball, a patent-pending ball designed to improve play, consistency, and durability. The ball is now officially for sale on the LT Shop. This is in addition to its strategic relationships with companies such as JOOLA and lululemon and adopting DUPR as its rating system.

In addition to its cutting-edge courts and events, Life Time has made strategic moves in the world of pickleball to continue growing the sport. Recently, tennis legend Andre Agassi was named the inaugural chair of the Life Time Pickleball and Tennis Board. This commitment is further underscored by teaming up with elite pickleball players Ben and Collin Johns, who earlier this year launched a series of 70 instructional videos available through the Life Time Digital app.

Life Time is currently hosting its annual Fall Pickleball Classic tournaments at more than 100 locations nationwide. These events offer an exclusive opportunity for players across communities to compete, connect and improve their game as part of Life Time's pickleball programming.

According to the 2023 APP Pickleball Participation Report, 48.3 million people have played pickleball at least once in the last year, with the average age of players now at 34.8 years old, significantly younger than in previous years. As pickleball celebrates another year of growth, Life Time remains at the forefront, offering its mix of luxury clubs, expert programming and a community for players of all ages and skill levels.

For more information on Life Time Pickleball and to find courts near you, please visit www.lifetime.life/pickleball.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 42,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

