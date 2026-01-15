Sporty, Styled Up: Category Leaders Life Time and EVEREVE Unveil Exclusive Capsule Collection Designed for Real Life; Available January 22

Launching January 22, 2026 in EVEREVE stores, select Life Time destinations and online, the 15-piece LIFE TIME x EVEREVE capsule collection reflects a shared belief that strength and style are essential, interconnected parts of modern life. Designed by EVEREVE's team, each piece has been created for women who move through their days with purpose.

"As a Life Time member and superfan, I've experienced firsthand how this brand empowers women to keep moving forward physically, mentally, and emotionally," said Megan Tamte, EVEREVE Co-Founder, Co-CEO, and Chief Brand Officer. "EVEREVE has always been about helping women feel confident and capable in their everyday lives. Creating this collection together with Life Time felt like a natural expression of that shared purpose."

Where Style Meets Strength in Real Life

At its core, the LIFE TIME x EVEREVE collection supports women who are evolving in their wellness journeys, personal style, and sense of self—meeting them where they are and helping them move forward with confidence and ease.

Rooted in the idea of "Sporty, Styled Up," the collection reimagines how athletic-inspired pieces show up in everyday life. Rather than designing pieces for a single moment of the day, each piece is meant to move seamlessly from workouts to work to whatever comes next.

This collaboration reflects the reality of modern life: women move fluidly through their days, and their clothing should move with them. Each piece is designed to deliver comfort, confidence, and polish without compromise.

"Our members continually share that when they feel strong and confident, they show up differently in every part of their lives," said Julie Seymour, Senior Director of Apparel at Life Time. "This first-of-its-kind collaboration with EVEREVE truly extends that feeling inside and outside of our clubs, delivering something truly unique for our members and EVEREVE shoppers to feel sporty and styled-up for any part of their days."

The EVEREVE × LIFE TIME capsule includes:

Versatile tanks, tees, and sweatshirts designed for workouts, errands, and everyday wear, featuring thoughtful details like decorative patches and country club-inspired motifs.

designed for workouts, errands, and everyday wear, featuring thoughtful details like decorative patches and country club-inspired motifs. On-trend accessories including baseball and trucker hats, crew socks, and canvas bags that elevate casual looks with intention

including baseball and trucker hats, crew socks, and canvas bags that elevate casual looks with intention A wide-leg pant made from a soft French Terry three-yarn blend, offering modern structure with all-day comfort

The LIFE TIME x EVEREVE capsule collection launches January 22, 2026 at 113 EVEREVE locations, 29 select Life Time locations, and online at evereve.com and shop.lifetime.life. Prices range from $36 to $88. To be among the first to shop the collection, people can sign up at Life Time Evereve Collection.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

About Evereve

EVEREVE is a women's fashion retailer that helps customers feel confident and current by delivering styling made personal. Mixing a little edge into the everyday, they thoughtfully curate apparel and accessories from over 150+ brands, including their own best-selling line. By interpreting the trends for real life, EVEREVE delivers modern, wearable style for a wardrobe that reflects who their customers are today, and where they're headed next. Founded in Edina, Minnesota in 2004, EVEREVE has 113 stores nationwide, a fast-growing ecommerce business and a subscription styling service, Trendsend.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.