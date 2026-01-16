Where Endurance Meets Lifestyle: Life Time Announces 2026 Athletic Events Calendar

News provided byLife Time, Inc.
From iconic endurance events to world-class clubs, training and nutrition resources Life Time empowers your healthiest and happiest year yet; early registration available exclusively to Life Time Members
CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand that operates more than 185 athletic country clubs across North America, has released its internationally renowned 2026 lineup of owned and produced athletic events. Featuring mountain biking, gravel cycling, road running and trail running events, the diverse portfolio spans 10 states and welcomes more than 90,000 annual participants from around the globe to immerse themselves in the communities and world-class experiences Life Time is known for.
"Our portfolio of acclaimed events represent yet another unique element of Life Time's unparalleled comprehensive health and wellness ecosystem designed to help people live healthier, happier lives," said Michelle Duffy, Vice President of Events Marketing for Life Time. "Our 2026 lineup reflects our unwavering dedication to creating life-changing experiences that extend beyond our athletic country clubs, and brings racing, training and community together in a way that no one else can."
Life Time's best-in-class athletic events complement the company's other offerings, including luxury athletic country clubs with dedicated spaces for everything from unmatched dynamic personal training to signature group fitness programming to premium recovery tools. Together, these resources make Life Time the ultimate partner for training and recovery, long before and after the race.
The 2026 Life Time Athletic Events lineup includes:
- January 24-25: Life Time Miami Marathon and Half presented by FP Movement, Fla.
- March 1: Life Time 305 Half Marathon and 5K presented by Baptist Health, Fla.
- April 16-19: Life Time Sea Otter Classic, Calif.
- May 17: Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K, Ill.
- May 28-31: Life Time UNBOUND Gravel presented by Shimano, Kan.
- June 27: Life Time Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half presented by La Sportiva, Colo.
- June 27: Life Time Lutsen 99er presented by Visit Cook County, Minn.
- July 11: Life Time Crusher in the Tushar, Utah
- July 11: Life Time Silver Rush 50 Run presented by La Sportiva, Colo.
- July 12: Life Time Silver Rush 50 MTB presented by Kenetik, Colo.
- July 24-26: Life Time Leadville Stage Race presented by Kenetik Colo.
- August 15: Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik, Colo.
- August 16: Life Time Leadville Trail 10K Run presented by La Sportiva, Colo.
- August 22-23: Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva, Colo.
- September 19: Life Time Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival, Wis.
- September 26: The Life Time Rad Dirt Fest, Colo.
- September 27: Life Time Chicago Half Marathon & 5K, Ill.
- October 11: Life Time Little Sugar MTB, Ark.
- October 17: Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Kenetik, Ark.
- November 14-15: Life Time Austin Rattler, Texas
- November 26: Life Time Turkey Trot Chicago presented by NOBULL, Ill.
- November 26: Life Time Turkey Trot Miami 5K & 10K presented by Baptist Health, Fla.
For those looking to add incremental purpose to their race experience or missed out on securing an entry, Life Time offers athletes the chance to make a difference through the Life Time Foundation's charity athlete program. By fundraising for the Life Time Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, you'll bypass registration lotteries while supporting programs for healthy people and a healthy planet, including youth nutrition and youth movement programs, as well as forestation and conservation efforts.
For more information about all Life Time athletic events including event registrations, visit https://my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.html.
About Life Time
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.
