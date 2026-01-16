Where Endurance Meets Lifestyle: Life Time Announces 2026 Athletic Events Calendar

From iconic endurance events to world-class clubs, training and nutrition resources Life Time empowers your healthiest and happiest year yet; early registration available exclusively to Life Time Members

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand that operates more than 185 athletic country clubs across North America, has released its internationally renowned 2026 lineup of owned and produced athletic events. Featuring mountain biking, gravel cycling, road running and trail running events, the diverse portfolio spans 10 states and welcomes more than 90,000 annual participants from around the globe to immerse themselves in the communities and world-class experiences Life Time is known for.

"Our portfolio of acclaimed events represent yet another unique element of Life Time's unparalleled comprehensive health and wellness ecosystem designed to help people live healthier, happier lives," said Michelle Duffy, Vice President of Events Marketing for Life Time. "Our 2026 lineup reflects our unwavering dedication to creating life-changing experiences that extend beyond our athletic country clubs, and brings racing, training and community together in a way that no one else can."

Life Time's best-in-class athletic events complement the company's other offerings, including luxury athletic country clubs with dedicated spaces for everything from unmatched dynamic personal training to signature group fitness programming to premium recovery tools. Together, these resources make Life Time the ultimate partner for training and recovery, long before and after the race.

For those looking to add incremental purpose to their race experience or missed out on securing an entry, Life Time offers athletes the chance to make a difference through the Life Time Foundation's charity athlete program. By fundraising for the Life Time Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, you'll bypass registration lotteries while supporting programs for healthy people and a healthy planet, including youth nutrition and youth movement programs, as well as forestation and conservation efforts.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

