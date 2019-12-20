Life Time Continues its Luxury Resort Expansion in California with First Location outside of San Diego

Life Time La Jolla will provide its members with an unmatched, complete health and wellness experience including personalized training programs, an array of group fitness classes, a fast-casual cafe, luxurious spa, and other world-class amenities.

"The healthy lifestyle mindset in this area is one we've long admired at Life Time, and is one of many reasons we're excited to bring our healthy way of life brand and experience to La Jolla," said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time chief operating officer. "This high-end, ultimate boutique will truly provide members with their very own luxury athletic-meets-health and wellness destination and we can't wait to help our members live healthier, happier lives."

Among its unmatched amenities, Life Time will fast-become the area's ultimate boutique with the best instructors and trainers. Highlights include:

Five group fitness studios dedicated for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming; one-on-one personal training and small group GTX and Alpha Training;

More than 200 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment;

LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused full-service, fast-casual restaurant and bar featuring a full menu including alcohol and grab and go options, along with Peet's coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements, and more;

LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa for hair, body and nails;

Luxurious dressing rooms featuring Soapbox products with saunas, steam rooms, and complimentary towels and lockers.

Life Time La Jolla is located at 1055 Wall Street and will be open on Monday - Friday 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. A wide range of membership options are available for individuals, couples, and families. For more information, please call 858.410.7100 or visit the website.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across nearly 150 destinations in 41 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life. Building upon its current portfolio, Life Time is building its brand through the development of large, mixed-use lifestyle centers that feature Life Time resorts, Life Time Work co-working spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. These concepts, combined with distinctive programming, encompass the full spectrum of a healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.