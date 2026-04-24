Life Time Debuts First Athletic Country Club in Orlando Market with Opening of Life Time Winter Park on April 24

173,000-square-foot, resort-style wellness destination sets a new standard for healthy living in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has officially opened its highly anticipated Life Time Winter Park Athletic Country Club, bringing a transformative new wellness destination to Central Florida and marking the brand's debut in the Orlando market.

Spanning more than 173,000 square feet across five acres, the resort-style destination introduces a first-of-its-kind experience that seamlessly integrates fitness, recovery, nutrition and social connection in one holistic environment.

Life Time Winter Park is the Company's first athletic country club in Central Florida.

The opening comes as demand for comprehensive wellness experiences continues to accelerate nationwide, with a record 81 million Americans now belonging to a fitness facility, reflecting a broader shift toward health, longevity and community as daily priorities.

"Bringing Life Time to the Orlando market in Winter Park is a significant milestone for us as we continue our expansion throughout Florida," said Parham Javaheri, Executive Vice President, Chief Property Development Officer at Life Time. "Life Time Winter Park reflects how people are choosing to live today, with a focus on integrating health, wellness, work and connection. We look forward to delivering meaningful, everyday experiences for individuals and families at every stage of life for years to come."

As the first Life Time Athletic Country Club in the Orlando area, the destination introduces a comprehensive, experience-driven approach to wellness for members ranging from 90 days to 90+ years old.

Key features tailored to the Central Florida lifestyle include:

13 pickleball courts , 10 outdoor and three indoor for open play, clinics leagues and events

, 10 outdoor and three indoor for open play, clinics leagues and events Resort-style "Beach Club" experience with two lap pools, leisure pool, waterslides, cabanas, and outdoor dining and bar service

with two lap pools, leisure pool, waterslides, cabanas, and outdoor dining and bar service Full-service LifeSpa with treatment rooms for hair, massage and skincare

with treatment rooms for hair, massage and skincare LifeCafe + bar and lounge with a nutrition-focused menu and social gathering spaces

with a nutrition-focused menu and social gathering spaces Dedicated Work Club Lounge for remote work and productivity

for remote work and productivity Robust Kids Academy spanning more than 12,000 square feet with programming and supervised care for 3 months to 11 years

spanning more than 12,000 square feet with programming and supervised care for 3 months to 11 years Expansive Fitness Floor with state-of-the art cardio and strength-based equipment, open space for functional training and personal training

with state-of-the art cardio and strength-based equipment, open space for functional training and personal training Signature training programs and studios including GTX, Alpha, Ultra Fit, and Life Time's newest CTR reformer format

including GTX, Alpha, Ultra Fit, and Life Time's newest CTR reformer format Luxury dressing rooms with rejuvenation suites including sauna, steam, whirlpool, and cold plunge

Life Time Winter Park also connects members to the company's broader healthy way of life ecosystem, including in-club experiences, expert coaching, the complimentary Life Time app featuring L•AI•C™, digital wellness content, and access to national athletic events. Together, these offerings provide personalized, connected pathways to support long-term health and longevity.

Life Time Winter Park is located at 1225 Bennett Avenue. Those interested, can visit the website at https://www.lifetime.life/locations/fl/winter-park to sign up for the wait list, call 321.282.1700 and follow along on the club's Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lifetime.winterparkfl/.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App.

Asset: Life Time Winter Park Flythrough Video

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.