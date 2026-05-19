Runners Pack Chicago's Lakefront for Sold-Out Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon & 5K

New youth initiative powered by the Life Time Foundation brings Chicago students to the finish line—reinforcing Life Time's commitment to healthy communities

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago's lakefront was transformed into a celebration of movement, community and spring this weekend as 9,500 runners from 47 states and 35 countries took part in the sold-out Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon & 5K, one of the city's signature spring running events.

Now in its 17th year, the race—owned and produced by Life Time—brought together participants ages 2 to 79 across multiple distances, including the half marathon, 5K and youth events, all set against sweeping views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline.

Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 5K

This year's event marked the introduction of a new 5K distance, replacing the previous 10K and expanding access for beginners, families and those looking to kick off their race season. The course began on Columbus Drive and followed Chicago's iconic Lakefront Trail, delivering a fast, scenic experience through one of the country's most recognizable urban running backdrops. At the finish line, participants transitioned into a Spring Market Festival, featuring live music, a hot brunch, beer garden, DIY flower planting station, and brand activations.

Full race results are available here.

A defining highlight of the weekend was the debut of the Life Time Chicago Spring Kids Run Final Mile, powered by the Life Time Foundation and developed in partnership with Chicago Public Schools. In its first year, more than 200 students completed the final mile of the half marathon course, crossing the official finish line to earn medals and celebrate the culmination of a multi-week youth training program focused on building confidence, goal-setting skills and lifelong healthy habits.

The Chicago program mirrors the success of the Life Time Foundation's Kids Run Miami initiative, where hundreds of students annually complete a similar Final Mile experience as part of a months-long running journey tied to the Life Time Miami Marathon weekend.

"The Life Time Chicago Spring Half & 5K shows what a race can be beyond just miles and finish times," said Allison Humbert Wilkinson, Associate Marketing Director at Life Time. "From the energy on the course to kids crossing the finish line in the Kids Run, it's all part of a bigger experience that connects people to movement, community and healthy living beyond race day."

As the popularity of running continues to grow, the Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon & 5K reflects a broader demand for experiences rooted in health and wellness. Across Chicagoland, Life Time supports healthy living through its 15 athletic country clubs, offering a broad array of renowned health and wellness programs, services, experts and community that help members prepare for events like this—or whatever their personal journey may be. A new Northbrook location is set to open in June.

The Chicago Spring Half Marathon & 5K serves as the kickoff to the Life Time Chicago Half Marathon Series. Runners who register for both the Spring Half and the Life Time Chicago Half Marathon on September 27 earn a commemorative third medal, encouraging continued participation throughout the season. The event is part of Life Time's portfolio of nearly 30 athletic events, including the Miami Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel and the Leadville Race Series—all designed to meet participants at different stages of their health and endurance journeys.

To learn more about Life Time athletic events, visit: my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.html.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, a complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI‑powered health companion, and 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, Life Time delivers experiences across healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment, along with trusted nutritional supplements and healthy way of life services. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.