Life Time Launches Dynamic Nutrition Coaching, Elevating Personalized, In-Club Nutrition Guidance for Members Nationwide

More than 500 nutrition coaches across more than 190 locations expands Life Time's wellness offerings beyond the workout floor

Key Highlights:

What: Dynamic Nutrition Coaching is a personalized, in-club offering designed to help members achieve lasting results through metabolism-driven food guidance that feels realistic.

Dynamic Nutrition Coaching is a personalized, in-club offering designed to help members achieve lasting results through metabolism-driven food guidance that feels realistic. How it Works: Members begin with a complimentary consultation and personalized assessment, then work one-on-one with a Life Time nutrition coach to build a customized plan that fits their schedule, budget, and goals.

Members begin with a complimentary consultation and personalized assessment, then work one-on-one with a Life Time nutrition coach to build a customized plan that fits their schedule, budget, and goals. Scale: Delivered by more than 500 Life Time nutrition coaches nationwide, providing in-person guidance across the company's athletic country clubs.

Delivered by more than 500 Life Time nutrition coaches nationwide, providing in-person guidance across the company's athletic country clubs. Why: Most people know nutrition matters, but real-life schedules and demands make it challenging to find an approach that sticks. Dynamic Nutrition Coaching bridges that gap, available exclusively in-club at Life Time's more than 190 athletic country clubs across North America.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting stronger, losing body fat and feeling your best all start with what you eat, but with conflicting nutrition advice everywhere, many people don't know where to begin, or why their current approach isn't working. Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is cutting through the noise with the launch of Dynamic Nutrition Coaching, an in-club coaching service that pairs members with expert coaches to deliver personalized nutrition guidance built around their metabolism, training and lifestyle.

Building on Life Time’s three-decade commitment to in-club nutrition support, Dynamic Nutrition Coaching marks a significant evolution of that offering. It introduces a standardized, metabolism-driven framework that formally integrates nutrition into Life Time's Dynamic service ecosystem alongside Dynamic Personal Training and Dynamic Stretch, designed to meet members where they are and help them go further than they could on their own.

Building on Life Time's three-decade commitment to in-club nutrition support, Dynamic Nutrition Coaching marks a significant evolution of that offering. It introduces a standardized, metabolism-driven framework that formally integrates nutrition into Life Time's Dynamic service ecosystem alongside Dynamic Personal Training and Dynamic Stretch, designed to meet members where they are and help them go further than they could on their own.

"Nutrition advice is everywhere, but most people don't need more information — they need a plan built for their goals, lifestyle and body," said Anika Christ, Senior Director of Life Time Health. "Without understanding their baseline or having the right support and accountability, lasting progress can be difficult to achieve. Dynamic Nutrition Coaching gives members personalized guidance and sustainable strategies designed to help them see real results"

Dynamic Nutrition Coaching is designed to work in concert with Life Time's broader in-club Dynamic ecosystem. Members pursuing strength, body composition or performance goals can pair nutrition guidance with Dynamic Personal Training to align fueling with their training demands and Dynamic Stretch to support recovery and mobility. Many members also begin by taking Life Time's proprietary resting and active metabolic assessment, which provides a personalized look at how their body uses energy and gives coaches a shared baseline to build from. Together, these offerings create a connected, data-informed approach to training, recovery, and nutrition, all delivered in-person at a member's club.

Clients begin with a complimentary consultation and personalized assessment. From there, they work with a dedicated coach to build a clear plan around their individual goals, preferences, and training demands.

Unlike nutrition programs that operate entirely online, Dynamic Nutrition Coaching is delivered in-person, inside Life Time clubs, by coaches who understand both exercise science and nutrition. Supported by a network of more than 500 nutrition coaches nationwide along with corporate and club-based registered dietitians, Life Time's coaching team understands how training, recovery and metabolism work together and adjusts guidance as a member's body and goals evolve.

Dynamic Nutrition Coaching reinforces nutrition as a core pillar alongside the fitness, recovery, and lifestyle programming already available across Life Time's 190 athletic country clubs. Members can also access foundational nutrition education through the Life Time app and Experience Life magazine.

This launch comes as Americans are increasingly focused on sustainable health. According to Life Time's annual Health and Wellness Survey, 82% of respondents said they plan to focus more on their overall health this year, with strength training and body composition among their top goals.

Members can connect with a Life Time nutrition coach for a consultation at their home club. To learn more, visit www.lifetime.life or speak with a team member at your local Life Time. You can also learn more about Dynamic Personal Training at Life Time by following along on Instagram.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the Life Time app. You can also find Life Time's collection of supplements, equipment and apparel on the LT Shop by following its Instagram page.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.