Life Time Debuts First Luxury Athletic Country Club in Idaho, Bringing a 135,000-Square-Foot Wellness Destination to the Boise Area

Inaugural Idaho location opens in Eagle, introducing resort-style amenities, premier pickleball and tennis, family programming and signature Life Time training to the Treasure Valley

Key Highlights:

Life Time Eagle fully opens as the first Life Time athletic country club in Idaho, bringing its healthy way of life ecosystem to the Boise-area community. A second is planned to break ground in Meridian.

One of the largest single health and wellness developments to open in the Treasure Valley in recent years, creating hundreds of jobs.

The 135,000-square-foot athletic country club offers expansive workout spaces with best-in-class equipment, personal training, dedicated recovery areas and boutique-style studios.

Robust racquet sports programming with both pickleball and tennis, including leagues, lessons, open play and tournaments.

Signature Life Time group training programs including Alpha, GTX, Ultra Fit and CTR, alongside yoga, barre and Pilates.

Family-focused amenities including a Kids Academy and an outdoor beach club with pools, towel service and resort-style seating.

Premium hospitality and relaxation features, including luxurious changing areas with steam rooms, saunas, cold plunges and whirlpools, as well as a bar and lounge.

The waitlist for Life Time Eagle is available now, joining Life Time's growing network of nearly 190 athletic country clubs across North America.

EAGLE, Idaho, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), a national health and wellness lifestyle brand, today announced the grand opening of Life Time Eagle on April 8. The opening marks the company's first athletic country club in the state of Idaho and introduces a new wellness destination to the greater Boise region, with additional Idaho locations, including Meridian, planned over the coming years.

Located at 1650 E. Riverside Dr. in Eagle, Life Time Eagle delivers a comprehensive healthy way of life experience for individuals and families seeking luxurious spaces, expert coaching, signature programming and strong community connection.

Located at 1650 E. Riverside Dr. in Eagle, Life Time Eagle delivers a comprehensive healthy way of life experience for individuals and families seeking luxurious spaces, expert coaching, signature programming and strong community connection.

In May 2025, Life Time opened phase one of the destination with a robust racquet sports complex. With the club now fully open, members have access to Life Time's complete offerings, from expansive workout spaces and dynamic group classes to recovery services, healthy nutrition, outdoor amenities and thoughtfully designed social spaces that support healthy living and healthy aging.

"The Treasure Valley is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and opening Life Time Eagle marks an exciting milestone as our first athletic country club in Idaho," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time's President of Club Operations and Chief Property Development Officer. "We're proud to bring our signature programs, beach club, expert coaching and community-driven experiences to the Boise area, and we see tremendous opportunity to continue expanding Life Time's healthy way of life ecosystem across the region in the years ahead."

A Destination for Community, Wellness and Longevity in Eagle, Idaho

Spanning 135,000 square feet, Life Time Eagle offers a wide range of thoughtfully designed spaces and programs to support members of all ages, interests and wellness goals, including:

Expansive workout floor featuring free weights, Olympic lifting platforms, and hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art cardio and resistance equipment

Five boutique-style studios dedicated to yoga, barre, Pilates and other signature Life Time formats, with approximately 100 group classes offered weekly

Dedicated small group training spaces, including Alpha, GTX, Ultra Fit and CTR (Life Time's new Core Tone Reform class), each led by expert instructors and personal trainers

Outdoor Beach Club with multiple pools, including a lap pool, leisure pool and resort-style seating areas

Premier racquet sports complex with nine indoor pickleball courts and six indoor tennis courts for leagues, lessons and open play

Dedicated recovery fitness floor featuring CryoLounge, HydroMassage, Normatec compression equipment, cold plunges and additional recovery modalities

Dynamic Personal Training and Dynamic Stretch coaching services

Kids Academy, serving children from 3 months to 12 years

LifeCafe, offering healthy meals, smoothies and shakes aligned with Life Time's nutrition philosophy

A bar and lounge, designed as a welcoming social space for members to gather and connect

Life Time Eagle employs more than 200 team members, supporting careers across coaching, hospitality, childcare and club operations while serving the Eagle and greater Boise-area community.

"Eagle is a community that truly values health, family and living well, and Life Time Eagle was built to reflect exactly that," said Hayley Allen, Club Leader at Life Time Eagle. "This isn't just a place to work out, it's a place where people come to connect, prioritize their health and make longevity a lifestyle. We're incredibly proud to be fully open and excited to welcome the Treasure Valley community to experience all that Life Time has to offer."

Life Time Eagle also connects members to the brand's broader healthy way of life ecosystem, including in-club experiences, expert coaching, the complimentary Life Time app, digital wellness content and access to national athletic events. Together, these offerings provide personalized pathways for members to pursue health, wellness and longevity with accountability and community support.

To learn more about Life Time Eagle, read the feature story in Experience Life magazine.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.