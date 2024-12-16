Life Time Expands Atlanta Presence with Opening of Life Time North Druid Hills December 16

Set in Atlanta's "City Forest in the Trees," new destination features an outdoor oasis with beach club and pool, twelve racquet courts and exquisite indoor wellness spaces

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is expanding its national footprint, this time in Atlanta with the opening of its newest location, Life Time North Druid Hills, on Monday, Dec. 16. The new location marks the eighth Life Time location in Atlanta and the first in DeKalb County.

Life Time has completely transformed the former Athletic Club Northeast space into Atlanta's most exclusive athletic country and racquet club, catering to high consumer desire for premier health, wellness and social experiences for singles, couples and families.

"We've seen tremendous growth in the demand for our Life Time offerings throughout the country, including this exciting opening in Atlanta," said Parham Javaheri, President of Club Operations and Chief of Property Development. "We continue to expand through strategic acquisitions such as our new North Druid Hills location and soon-to-come Perimeter club, along with our recently renovated Peachtree Corners tennis and pickleball destination. All of these allow for more racquet sports in addition to the elevated social, training, recovery, play and relaxation experiences that we're known for."

Set on eight acres amidst a canopy of trees that reflects Atlanta's "city in the forest" nickname, the North Druid Hills location is a stunning, one-level 65,000 square-foot indoor club, complemented by outdoor spaces designed for relaxation and racquet sports. The resort-style outdoor area features a beach club and pool deck, complete with a luxurious leisure pool, private cabanas and chairs, and a bistro. Members can also enjoy 12 outdoor racquet sport courts, for both pickleball and tennis along with courtside lounge and bar for viewing and post-match socials.

Inside, Life Time North Druid Hills provides endless possibilities for best-in-class programs, amenities and services. The club boasts five boutique studios for barre, cycling, group fitness, hot and traditional yoga and Pilates featuring Life Time's exclusive Class Collection. Additionally, there are dedicated spaces for its Signature Group Training programs, Alpha, GTX and UltraFit. Overall, nearly 150 classes led by Atlanta's top performers will be offered each week.

Additional highlights include:

Spacious fitness floor with industry-leading cardio and strength-based equipment, free weights, kettlebells and more

Personalized training, stretching and recovery sessions with Life Time Dynamic Personal Trainers and Dynamic Stretch Specialists

Dedicated LT Recovery space featuring hydro and cryomassage chairs, percussion massage and compression boots

Three indoor pickleball courts and a five-lane indoor lap pool

Kids Academy, offering specially designed classes and programming for children 3 months to 11 years old

LifeCafe, featuring a build-your-own bowl station, grab-and-go assortments, proprietary LTH nutritional supplements and more

ARORA programs and social activities designed to help active older adults stay healthy and engaged

LifeSpa with full-service massage

Luxurious executive-style dressing rooms offering Atlanta's first cold plunge pool, as well as dry saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools and complimentary towels and lockers

Life Time entered Georgia in 2006, opening its first athletic country club in Alpharetta. Since then, the Company has expanded in Sugarloaf, Johns Creek, Woodstock, Peachtree Corners, as well as Sandy Springs and Buckhead, which both also feature Life Time Work spaces for members desiring a premium coworking experience. The Company recently completed a substantial renovation at Life Time Peachtree Corners, which now features 31 pickleball and 18 tennis courts in addition to other premium amenities. The highly awaited debut of Life Time Perimeter, its ninth Atlanta destination, is scheduled for next year.

Life Time North Druid Hills is conveniently located at 1515 Sheridan Rd. NE, approximately one mile from I-85. The athletic country club welcomes members Monday through Friday, from 4:00 a.m. to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday, between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

People interested in membership can join the waitlist. For more information, visit Life Time North Druid Hills' website or call 404-682-6150.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the best curated products and LTH nutritional supplements via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 41,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

