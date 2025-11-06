Life Time Expands CTR Reformer Workout Nationwide Amid Soaring Demand

Nearly 30 locations planned by end of 2025 as Life Time builds on its leading small- and large-group training portfolio

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand for reformer-based workouts at record highs, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced the nationwide continued expansion of CTR (Core. Tone. Reform.). The high-energy, Pilates-inspired reformer workout has now debuted in 10 Life Time athletic country clubs across the country with 18 additional locations scheduled for completion by the end of the year. With the goal of redefining small group training and elevating the experience for its members, the Company expects to offer CTR at more than 60 locations by the end of 2026.

Life Time's new offering, CTR

As part of Life Time's ongoing investment in innovation and elevated member experiences, CTR represents the company's next evolution in small group training - combining performance, community, and results.

Blending athletic conditioning with mindful movement, CTR delivers a 45-minute, music-driven reformer experience designed to build performance, precision, and power. Each session fuses tempo, resistance, and functional training for a dynamic, full-body workout that enhances strength, control, and endurance. With reformer-based training participation growing more than 70% since 2022, according to Mindbody's 2024 Fitness Report, CTR arrives at the forefront of this national movement - redefining small group training and inspiring more people to experience the benefits of Pilates in a high-energy, athletic format.

"We're continually evolving and delivering new experiences like CTR through our relentless commitment to innovation and best-in-class instructors," said Nastassia Smith, Vice President of Group Training and Studio at Life Time. "In every club where CTR has launched, waitlists have become the norm and we're consistently adding classes to keep up with high demand."

Following overwhelming success in pilot markets, CTR is expanding to nearly 30 Life Time athletic country clubs by the end of 2025, including locations in Atlanta, Boca Raton, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Minneapolis, New York City, Raleigh, Sacramento, San Diego, Washington D.C. and more. In 2026, Life Time expects to double the program's footprint, bringing CTR to more members across its rapidly growing national portfolio.

As CTR continues to gain popularity, it's also inspiring more members to explore Life Time's extensive Pilates offerings, which the company has offered for nearly 20 years. With more than 175 dedicated Pilates studios within Life Time clubs nationwide, led by over 800 certified instructors, many members find the transition from CTR to traditional Pilates a natural next step in their strength, control, and overall well-being journey.

For those not near a Life Time or CTR location, the complimentary Life Time app offers hundreds of on-demand and livestream classes including barre, cardio, Pilates, stretching, strength and yoga, ranging from five to 60 minutes, along with training and meditation programs, recipes, healthy living content from Experience Life magazine, and more tools to build sustainable routines.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements, and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

