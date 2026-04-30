Life Time Expands Phoenix Presence with April 30 Opening of 91,000-Square-Foot Paradise Valley Club at PV

Second location, Life Time Ocotillo, to open days later with both focused on healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment

Key Highlights:

What: Life Time Paradise Valley, a 91,000-square-foot luxury athletic country club, opens April 30, becoming Life Time's eighth location in the Phoenix-Scottsdale metro.

Life Time Paradise Valley, a 91,000-square-foot luxury athletic country club, opens April 30, becoming Life Time's eighth location in the Phoenix-Scottsdale metro. Where: Located within PV, a 100-plus-acre reimagining of the former Paradise Valley Mall and one of Phoenix's most anticipated mixed-use redevelopments, developed in partnership with RED Development.

Located within PV, a 100-plus-acre reimagining of the former Paradise Valley Mall and one of Phoenix's most anticipated mixed-use redevelopments, developed in partnership with RED Development. Amenities: Features a rooftop resort-style pool deck with lap pool and outdoor bistro, seven pickleball courts, GTX, Alpha, and Ultra Fit Signature Group Training, a full-service LifeSpa, Kids Academy, hydrotherapy suites with sauna, steam, whirlpool, and cold plunge, dedicated recovery space, LifeClinic chiropractic care, LifeCafe and a Life Time Work Lounge.

Features a rooftop resort-style pool deck with lap pool and outdoor bistro, seven pickleball courts, GTX, Alpha, and Ultra Fit Signature Group Training, a full-service LifeSpa, Kids Academy, hydrotherapy suites with sauna, steam, whirlpool, and cold plunge, dedicated recovery space, LifeClinic chiropractic care, LifeCafe and a Life Time Work Lounge. Life Time Living: Adjacent to the club, Life Time Living Paradise Valley, an 11-story, 327-unit luxury residential community planned for completion in 2027, offers residents seamless access to the club and a Signature Membership to Life Time locations nationwide.

PHOENIX, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today opened Life Time Paradise Valley, a 91,000-square-foot luxury athletic country club at PV, one of the region's most exciting mixed-use developments, marking continued expansion in the Phoenix market with a second new location set to open just days later on May 4 in Gilbert.

Life Time Paradise Valley features a rooftop resort-style pool deck with lap pool and outdoor bistro, seven pickleball courts, GTX, Alpha, and Ultra Fit Signature Group Training, a full-service LifeSpa, Kids Academy, hydrotherapy suites with sauna, steam, whirlpool, and cold plunge, dedicated recovery space, LifeClinic chiropractic care, LifeCafe and a Life Time Work Lounge.

"Arizona has been a cornerstone of Life Time's growth for more than two decades, and our continued expansion across the Phoenix market reflects how strongly this community values healthy, connected ways of living," said Parham Javaheri. "At PV, we're excited to be part of one of the region's most dynamic new developments, alongside our Life Time Living residences under construction, creating a fully integrated wellness destination designed for how people and families want to live today."

Amenities at the 91,000 square foot Life Time Paradise Valley include:

Rooftop resort-style outdoor pool deck with a lap pool, lounge seating with a capacity of 300, and an outdoor bistro and bar serving poolside food and drinks

with a lap pool, lounge seating with a capacity of 300, and an outdoor bistro and bar serving poolside food and drinks Seven pickleball courts : Three indoor and four outdoor, with programming including intro to pickleball classes, clinics, leagues, tournaments and social events

: Three indoor and four outdoor, with programming including intro to pickleball classes, clinics, leagues, tournaments and social events Expansive workout floor: With free weights, hundreds of best-in-class cardio and resistance-training machines, functional training zones, and access to highly certified Dynamic Personal Trainers

With free weights, hundreds of best-in-class cardio and resistance-training machines, functional training zones, and access to highly certified Dynamic Personal Trainers GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit Signature Group Training: In a dedicated studio and shared training spaces. There are four additional group studios for Pilates, barre, yoga and Life Time's signature group classes

In a dedicated studio and shared training spaces. There are four additional group studios for Pilates, barre, yoga and Life Time's signature group classes Dedicated recovery space : Featuring HydroMassage lounge chairs, CryoLounge chairs, Normatec compression therapy and Hyperice vibration therapy devices

: Featuring HydroMassage lounge chairs, CryoLounge chairs, Normatec compression therapy and Hyperice vibration therapy devices Luxury dressing rooms: With full hydrotherapy suites including sauna, steam room, whirlpool, and cold plunge

With full hydrotherapy suites including sauna, steam room, whirlpool, and cold plunge LifeSpa: Offering body, skin, hair and nail treatments

Offering body, skin, hair and nail treatments LifeCafe: Serving made-to-order meals, protein shakes, smoothies and LTH nutritional supplements

Serving made-to-order meals, protein shakes, smoothies and LTH nutritional supplements Kids Academy: Spanning more than 8,000 square feet with an activity studio, gymnasium, language arts studio, toddler area, infant room and outdoor turf area, serving children ages 3 months to 11 years

Spanning more than 8,000 square feet with an activity studio, gymnasium, language arts studio, toddler area, infant room and outdoor turf area, serving children ages 3 months to 11 years Life Time Work Lounge: A complimentary open plan workspace for members

A complimentary open plan workspace for members LifeClinic: Providing licensed chiropractic care by appointment

Situated within PV, a 100-plus-acre mixed-use district developed by RED Development featuring dining, retail, entertainment, and community gathering spaces, Life Time Paradise Valley anchors Phase Two of the reimagined destination alongside Life Time Living Paradise Valley, an 11-story, 327-unit luxury residential community planned for completion in 2027.

On May 4, Life Time Ocotillo, the company's ninth location in Arizona, is set to open in the southeast Valley. At 102,000 square feet, Life Time Ocotillo will serve the Gilbert and Chandler communities with indoor and outdoor pools, 14 pickleball courts, six outdoor tennis courts and a full beach club pool deck experience.

Life Time Paradise Valley is located at 12800 North Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, Ariz. Club hours will be 4 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information about Life Time Paradise Valley you can visit the club website, call 480-237-2800 or visit the club Instagram page.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.