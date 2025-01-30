Life Time Foundation Continues Commitment to Local Community Impact during Miami Marathon Weekend February 1-2

Contributions enhance Healthy Planet, Youth Movement, and Youth Nutrition focuses



The Life Time Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by Life Time Inc. (NYSE: LTH), is committed to supporting initiatives that inspire Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life.

During the Life Time Miami Marathon And Half Weekend (February 1-2), the Life Time Foundation is leading efforts to enhance and invest in the Miami community. Initiatives include:

A student runs in the Life Time Kids Run Miami.

January 31-February 1 : At the Miami Famous Expo, the Life Time Foundation will bring fun and educational activations to life for attendees of all ages, featuring a dice challenge game, sign-making station and more.





: At the Miami Famous Expo, the Life Time Foundation will bring fun and educational activations to life for attendees of all ages, featuring a dice challenge game, sign-making station and more. February 1 : The Life Time Foundation is collaborating with Clean Miami Beach and funding the efforts to clean up Nikki Beach following the Life Time Tropical 5K finish. Clean Miami Beach is dedicated to keeping the local community and natural habitats free of garbage and harmful pollutants with primary focus on single-use plastics. Through hands-on public cleanups and educational workshops, they promote and uphold preservation and conservation. This event is open to athletes, spectators and the public.





"Our commitment to fostering a healthy planet, promoting youth movement, and enhancing youth nutrition aligns with Life Time's mission to help people live healthy, happy lives, and with those of our partner organizations," said Sarah Emola, Director of the Life Time Foundation. "We look forward to participating in and contributing to the community during and beyond Miami Marathon weekend."

For more information or to support the Life Time Foundation's mission, click here.

The Miami Marathon is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events operated by the company, including the Chicago Half Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel presented by Shimano, and the Leadville Race Series. To view and learn more about Life Time athletic events, click here.

About the Life Time Foundation

The Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH) is dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives.

