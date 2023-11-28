Life Time Foundation Expands Healthy Planet Mission

News provided by

Life Time, Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 10:31 ET

Focus includes supporting forestation and conservation initiatives that foster a healthier planet and help people live healthy, happy lives

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Time Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH), was established to inspire Healthy People, a Healthy Planet and a Healthy Way of Life.

Beginning in 2011, the Life Time Foundation prioritized the 'Healthy People' aspect of its mission by supporting children's health through youth nutrition and youth movement programs. Since that time, the Foundation has provided $7.5 million in grants and direct action supporting the elimination of ingredients of concern from school meals, impacting more than 500 school districts, nearly 11,000 schools, and approximately 6.3 million students. Since 2022, the Foundation has contributed more than $600,000 in grants to community organizations and schools to offer safe, fun and enriching physical activity to more than 25,000 children, encouraging them to stay active for life.

With an eye toward the 'Healthy Planet' element of its mission, the Life Time Foundation now is expanding focus on forestation and conservation efforts to help combat climate change driven by fast-rising amounts of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the atmosphere.

"Planting trees, while protecting those we already have is one of the best, most immediate strategies we have to address climate change," said Bahram Akradi, Founder Chairman and CEO of Life Time. "If we act immediately and deliberately, I truly believe we can start to reverse the effects of rising CO₂. So, let's join forces by planting and protecting as many trees as we can to help restore our planet's natural beauty and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come."

This is just the latest iteration of Life Time's efforts to support a healthy planet (see: Life Time's 30 Years of Sustainable and Socially Responsible Business Practices). Since its founding in 1992, the Company has maintained focus on protecting the planet through energy and water conservation, waste reduction and inspiring positive environmental action at its athletic country clubs, athletic events and beyond.

In addition to its own efforts, the Life Time Foundation encourages everyone to join in conserving, preserving and protecting the planet so all can live healthy, happy lives. For more information or to support the Life Time Foundation's cause, visit here.

About Life Time Foundation
The Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. is dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives. For more information, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

Also from this source

November 10 Marks Debut of Life Time Shenandoah - Company's 13th Athletic Country Club and 3rd Life Time Work in Houston

November 10 Marks Debut of Life Time Shenandoah - Company's 13th Athletic Country Club and 3rd Life Time Work in Houston

Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, continues its expansion with today's opening of Life Time Shenandoah and Life...
Burlington Life Time Living Opens as Market's First Integrated Luxury Apartment Residences Focused on Comprehensive Health & Wellness

Burlington Life Time Living Opens as Market's First Integrated Luxury Apartment Residences Focused on Comprehensive Health & Wellness

Life Time (NYSE:LTH), is bringing its one-of-a-kind Life Time Living experience to the greater Boston area with the opening of Life Time Living...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.