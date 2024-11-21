Life Time Grows Digital Footprint with the Launch 100 New On-Demand Fitness Classes and New Meditations on its Complimentary App

Available to everyone on Life Time Digital, classes add to Life Time's expansive library



CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding on its commitment to make health and wellness accessible to everyone, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is launching 100 new on-demand classes and even more meditations via its complimentary app (available in Apple and Google stores). The additions bring users even more ways to get moving and be more mindful anytime, anywhere. 50 new videos are now available and will be followed by five new classes releasing each week.

Expanding on its commitment to make health and wellness accessible to everyone, Life Time is launching 100 new on-demand classes and even more meditations via its complimentary app.

The classes range from five to 60 minutes to allow participants to customize and stack their routines to fit any schedule or category. Each is a part of Life Time's exclusive Class Collection, featuring over 40 unique options. Categories include:

Strength: Classes available like MAXOUT, MB360, SHRED, and LIFT prioritize functional strength, muscular endurance, and confidence through resistance training.

Classes available like MAXOUT, MB360, SHRED, and LIFT prioritize functional strength, muscular endurance, and confidence through resistance training. Cardio: Cycling classes and Xtreme HIIT, Tabata, and Ladder workouts recruit muscles, burn calories, improve cardiovascular health, and release endorphins.

Cycling classes and Xtreme HIIT, Tabata, and Ladder workouts recruit muscles, burn calories, improve cardiovascular health, and release endorphins. Stretching, Warm Up, & Cool Downs: Express classes that can be done prior to workouts or after workouts, or even as midday movement breaks on their own. Designed to promote flexibility, mobility, healthy joints, and reduced pain or soreness.

Express classes that can be done prior to workouts or after workouts, or even as midday movement breaks on their own. Designed to promote flexibility, mobility, healthy joints, and reduced pain or soreness. Yoga: Vinyasa, Yin, Ashtanga and other yoga styles are offered in varied lengths and at various levels of experience or difficulty, promoting movement, breathwork, and mindfulness.

Vinyasa, Yin, Ashtanga and other yoga styles are offered in varied lengths and at various levels of experience or difficulty, promoting movement, breathwork, and mindfulness. Barre & Pilates: Classes comprised of low impact exercises and movements that promote balance, flexibility, strength, and core stability.

Classes comprised of low impact exercises and movements that promote balance, flexibility, strength, and core stability. Active Aging (ARORA): A variety of cardio, strength, barre, and yoga classes geared toward those 55 and older, but available to anyone committed to moving and staying active.

"The release of our expanded on-demand library of classes and meditations, along with everything else included in our complimentary app comes at a perfect time as we enter the holiday season with busy schedules, travel and maybe a little too much stress," said Jayme Zylstra, Executive Producer of Digital Programming at Life Time. "No matter what category or style of class you're looking for, we've got you covered with the great energy and instruction of our performers, great music and ultimately a great workout that can fit into people's daily routines."

Led by a select team of Life Time's experienced and highly regarded instructors including Danica Osborn and Joseph David (Strength and Cardio), Leslie Fhima (Barre), Jessie Syfko (MB360), Lindsay Payne (yoga), and Jayme Zylstra (ARORA), each class also features other performers for viewers to see alternate moves.

In addition to fitness classes, Life Time Digital also is adding dozens of new meditation sessions designed to help people find moments of calm, stress relief, and enhanced mental clarity. These sessions cover a wide spectrum, from stress elimination and breathing techniques to mindful movement and vision-expanding exercises.

The new classes bring a fresh take with music and set design and add to Life Time's existing library of 130 digital on-demand videos and 175 weekly livestreamed classes. The app also includes a variety of specific training programs, nutrition and lifestyle content, an LT Shop featuring LTH nutritional and wellness products and more.

In total, Life Time offers more than 28,000 classes every week led by one of more than 8,500 instructors across its portfolio of clubs and via the app.

For more information on the Class Collection, visit the Class Collection FAQ.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the best curated products and LTH nutritional supplements via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 41,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.