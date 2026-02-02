Life Time Highlights Eight Science-Baked Heart-Health Actions during American Heart Month

From metabolic testing to strength, recovery, and nutrition coaching, Life Time helps members build stronger hearts

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart health remains a top wellness priority in the United States, and during American Heart Month, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is sharing practical, research‑backed ways to strengthen and support cardiovascular health. Through its ecosystem of programs, services, experts, and dedicated spaces, Life Time helps members take meaningful daily steps to improve heart‑health markers and long‑term well‑being.

Life Time’s group classes, small-group training formats and social events give members daily opportunities to build relationships and find shared accountability. These strong social ties not only make workouts more fun but also contribute to improved mental and physical health.

In 2024, more than 680,000 Americans died from cardiovascular disease, the leading underlying cause of death in the country (CDC). Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, and only around one in four have it under control (CDC).

"Heart health is fortified through daily habits that focus on strengthening the body, improving cardiovascular health, and stress reduction and recovery" said Samantha McKinney, Registered Dietitian and Certified Personal Trainer at Life Time. "We've heard countless stories from members who have improved key heart health markers like blood pressure and cholesterol and, in some cases, have worked with their doctors to reduce or eliminate medication after taking charge of their health at Life Time."

8 heart-health actions members can take at Life Time

1. Know your heart rate zones

Schedule an Active Metabolic Assessment at Life Time to establish your personal training zones and understand how your body uses fat and carbohydrates as fuel sources. Everyone is unique and this data helps guide smarter cardio programming and long-term heart-health progress.

2. Prioritize Zone 2 training for an aerobic base

Use your personalized zone profile to spend meaningful time in your heartrate Zone 2 (steady, conversational effort) to strengthen endurance capacity.

3. Build community and social ties

Research shows that strong social connections and supportive relationships are linked to better cardiovascular health and lower risk of heart disease and stroke. People with poor social relationships have been found to have a 29% higher risk of coronary heart disease and a 32% higher risk of stroke compared with those who are well supported (American Heart Association).

4. Add short bursts of higher-intensity exercise

Recent research published in Nature shows that brief bouts of high-intensity activity, even in small amounts, can significantly reduce cardiovascular risk. With guidance from Life Time's trainers, members can safely incorporate interval training through Ultra Fit, its other Signature Group Training classes and personal training programs.

5. Strength train consistently

Resistance training supports heart health and whole-body function. Members can lift on Life Time's expansive fitness floors or work with Dynamic Personal Training and group training programs to build sustainable strength routines.

6. Eat for metabolic and cardiovascular support

Whole foods, quality fats, and balanced nutrition to support metabolic health. Members can connect with Life Time's nutrition coaching and resources to build individualized, heart-supportive eating plans.

7. Prioritize 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep

Most adults need 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep per night to support heart health, recovery, and stress regulation. Life Time encourages members to pair training with healthy sleep routines and stress reduction practices like meditation and journaling.

Members can also leverage the Life Time App, which features dozens of guided meditations, plus nutritional products like LTH Dream Multi-Mag Sleep Support Powder, formulated to support deeper relaxation and nighttime recovery.

8. Use recovery tools and manage daily stress

Recovery and daily stress management are essential for cardiovascular health. Life Time offers saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs, recovery spaces, and mindfulness‑based classes to support circulation, relaxation, and stress reduction.

