Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Delivers an Unforgettable Weekend for More Than 17,000 Runners

'Magic City' comes alive for the 24th annual event

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th Annual Life Time Miami Marathon and Half presented by FP Movement once again transformed South Florida into a vibrant celebration of running, drawing a global community of more than 17,000 athletes from 49 states and 82 countries, making it one of the most globally diverse fields on record.

Despite being in Miami for less than 40 hours, highly decorated marathoner Dominic Ondoro made the most of his brief visit by capturing the men's elite title at the 24th annual Miami Marathon.

Life Time Miami Marathon presented by FP Movement

Ondoro covered the 26.2-mile distance in 2:17:47 to take his first victory in the elite men's division in Miami. Turning his ankle at mile 21 proved to only be a minor nuisance. Ondoro finished more than two minutes ahead of Texas' Bradley Makuvire (2:20:12). Brazil's Ederson Vilela Pereira (2:21:18) rounded out the top three.

In the women's division, Florida's own Christina Welsh claimed the elite Marathon title in 2:42:14. She was followed by 2025 European Master's marathon champion Ellie Stevens (2:45:43) of Las Vegas and Hanna Hauschild (2:52:27) of Miami Beach.

In the Half Marathon, Colombia's Mauricio Gonzalez won the elite men's division in 1:06:17. Miami resident Paxton Smith earned his second straight runner‑up finish (1:08:27), narrowly edging out two‑time Olympic Trial qualifier Will Norris of Charlottesville, VA (1:08:41).

For the elite women, Britain's Tracy Barlow (1:17:37) earned her first Miami Half win after placing third the previous two years. She was joined on the podium by Lucy Dobbs of Indianapolis (1:19:32), who owns top 50 finishes at both the New York and Boston Marathons, and University of Miami volunteer coach McKenna Revord (1:25:10).

Sunday's sold‑out field of runners lined up on the USTAF‑certified, Boston‑qualifying course, taking in some of the city's most iconic views. The race began at Kaseya Center, stretched across the shimmering waters of Biscayne Bay to South Beach, and wound through Ocean Drive, Coconut Grove, and Miami's bustling financial district before returning downtown.

The weekend also featured Saturday's Life Time Tropical 5K, where former Venezuelan Olympian Luis Orta claimed his fifth victory.

Among Sunday's field were 36 runners representing the Life Time Foundation. These athletes each raised money in support of the Life Time Foundation's work to improve youth movement, youth nutrition, and a healthier planet — making the Miami Marathon not only a personal milestone, but also a meaningful way to give back.

"The Miami Marathon creates unforgettable, best‑in‑class moments for athletes at every level," said Samantha Bailey, Senior Marketing Manager at Life Time. "From the elite field to the 850 Miami-Dade County elementary and middle school students completing the final mile of the race, we're reminded of the power of a community that comes together to move."

The 2026 Life Time Miami Marathon & Half sold out in mid-August 2025, the fifth consecutive and the earliest sellout in history. As the race continues to surge in popularity, organizers are already preparing to celebrate a milestone 25th anniversary in 2027, promising an unforgettable experience for athletes from around the world.

Beyond race weekend, Life Time has a strong presence in South Florida with five athletic country club destinations, including the newest at West Boca. This destination joins Life Time's established locations in Coral Gables, Miami at the Falls, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach Gardens.

The Miami Marathon & Half presented by FP Movement is among nearly 30 premier athletic events owned and produced by Life Time, including the Chicago Half Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel, and the Leadville Race Series. For more information about all Life Time athletic events including event registrations, visit https://my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.html.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

