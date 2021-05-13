Life Time NoHo Opens as New York Expansion Continues

Life Time NoHo , located at 62 Cooper Square, fills 17,000-square-feet with an unmatched luxury health and wellness experience with dedicated group fitness, cycle and yoga studios, a spacious fitness floor for cardio, strength and functional training featuring Technogym equipment and a relaxation experience with luxurious dressing rooms, cedarwood saunas with Himalayan salt walls and more. The city's premier instructors and personal trainers will bring Life Time's exclusive programs to life through 1:1 training and more than 30 studio, cycle and yoga classes weekly (in addition to the ability to livestream more than several thousand classes from coast-to-coast digitally). The club will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new location joins Life Time Sky, Life Time 23rd Street and Life Time Battery Park (currently open to residents of the Ocean development and soon open to all members) as the company continues to expand throughout the City.

"Greater New York has embraced Life Time and now it's time for all New Yorkers to experience our unique healthy way of life philosophy and personalized and all-encompassing approach to healthy living," said Devin Samtani, general manager of Life Time NoHo. "We're ready to become an active part of our NoHo community and help members return or maintain their healthy, active lifestyles.

Life Time NoHo is the second of four New York Health & Racquet Club locations to open. The remaining clubs (Life Time Midtown and Life Time Park Avenue South) will open in 2022 along with two of Life Time's largest projects to date at One Wall Street and in the Front & York Development in Brooklyn.

With health and safety at the forefront for members and team members, Life Time NoHo will open following Life Time's detailed and proven enhanced cleaning and safety protocols in place. The more than 500 page playbook was developed in partnership with a former state epidemiologist and industrial hygienist. Visit https://my.lifetime.life/safety for more information.

In addition Life Time's 150+ expansive health clubs across North America, the company continues to emphasize the importance of an all-encompassing healthy way of life with their new Life Time Digital membership. Best known for serving an active, in-person community of nearly 1.7 members in its indoor and outdoor clubs, Life Time's $15-per-month subscription membership includes access to Apple Fitness+ custom workout programs, in-app 1:1 virtual training programs, weekly livestream studio classes and award-winning health and wellness content. Members based in the U.S. also have access to the Life Time health store featuring Life Time's proprietary nutritional products, branded apparel and a robust offering of affordably priced fitness equipment.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work and live – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

