Life Time Opens its First Ground-Up Pickleball Destination Featuring 8 Indoor and 7 Outdoor Courts on April 8

Chanhassen, Minn-based development offers 15 courts, viewing areas, bar and lounge, and luxurious dressing rooms all surrounded in a luxurious experience and adjacent to full-amenity club

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is celebrating National Pickleball Month with the opening of its first dedicated, ground-up pickleball development on April 8, 2024.

Life Time Chanhassen Pickleball is located adjacent to the Life Time Chanhassen, Minn., athletic country club and the Company's headquarters. Spanning a total of nearly 46,000 square feet, the club features eight indoor and seven outdoor courts with accompanying viewing areas, a bar and lounge, dressing rooms, retail and more.

In 2021, Life Time committed to quickly become the premier destination for pickleball in the United States. Since that time, the company has grown as the largest owner and operator of pickleball courts, with more than 630 across more than 130 athletic country clubs. Life Time saw staggering growth in members embracing the sport from 2021 through 2023, and the popularity of pickleball continues to grow exponentially nationwide with more than 36.5 million pickleball players today.

To continue Life Time's efforts to elevate the profile, programming, leagues and community of tennis and pickleball, the Company created the Life Time Pickleball and Tennis Board in February 2024. Led by tennis legend and pickleball enthusiast, Andre Agassi, and Bahram Akradi, Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO, the board will serve to further advance a vibrant racquet sports community within Life Time clubs and across the country by fostering awareness, excitement, and support for the sports among people of all ages and skill levels. Life Time already boasts lessons, leagues, clinics, tournaments and more for kids and adults.

Life Time members with a Premier membership will have the opportunity to experience the new destination's pickleball open play, leagues, tournaments, skill building and much more. A limited number of memberships are available.

In Minnesota, Life Time operates more than 84 pickleball courts across 15 locations. For more information, including membership details, visit the Life Time Pickleball website .

Pictures of Life Time Chanhassen Pickleball can be found linked here.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

