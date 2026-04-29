Life Time's LT Pro 48 Pickleball Named Official Ball of Major League Pickleball; 2026 Season Kicks off in Dallas May 22

From everyday courts to the professional spotlight, the LT Pro 48 continues its ascent

CHANHASSEN, Minn. and DALLAS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, and Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash), today announced that the LT Pro 48 pickleball has been named the official ball of MLP, further cementing its position as a go-to pickleball for elite athletes and everyday players. The league's 2026 season will begin with MLP Dallas, May 22-25, where the LT Pro 48 will play a central role delivering consistency and quality across every match.

The LT Pro 48 pickleball has been named the official ball of Major League Pickleball (MLP). Post this Designed by Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO, Bahram Akradi, and his team, the LT Pro 48 features a 48-hole, precision-molded design that delivers consistent bounce, durability, and playability. The ball addresses common frustrations with existing pickleballs by featuring holes that are symmetrically spaced, along with chamfered edges to reduce cracking and improve flight.

This new designation adds to the expanded use of the LT Pro 48 by professional athletes and organizations. Since its debut in 2024, it has fast-become the go-to pickleball across both professional leagues and everyday play inside and outside of Life Time's athletic country clubs across North America. Last year, it was also named the official ball of the Carvana PPA Tour.

Designed by Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO, Bahram Akradi, and his team, the LT Pro 48 features a 48-hole, precision-molded design that delivers consistent bounce, durability, and playability. The ball addresses common frustrations with existing pickleballs by featuring holes that are symmetrically spaced, along with chamfered edges to reduce cracking and improve flight. More from Akradi on the ball can be watched here.

As Major League Pickleball continues its rapid growth, the league's distinctive coed team format - along with a high-profile roster of celebrity team owners spanning athletes, entertainers, and CEOs - is driving increased visibility for the sport.

"Becoming the official ball of Major League Pickleball is another stamp of approval for the durability and consistency of the LT Pro 48," said Ryan Brister, Vice President of Life Time Racquet Sports. "Partnering with MLP expands the ball's reach and reinforces its position as a trusted standard in professional pickleball, supporting both doubles and singles play within the league's unique, team-focused format."

"Life Time has been an exceptional host venue partner for a collection of MLP events throughout the league's history and we are proud to expand our relationship by making the LT Pro 48 the official ball of MLP," said MLP Commissioner Samin Odhwani.

The LT Pro 48 pickleball is available now at PickleballCentral.com.

The announcement with MLP coincides with National Pickleball Month, as participation in the sport continues to accelerate with Life Time playing a significant role in the sports growth. The company now offers more than 800 permanent courts across its network of more than 190 athletic country clubs.

To learn more about Life Time Pickleball and find available courts near you, please visit the Life Time location page. You can also follow Life Time Pickleball on Instagram.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 45,000 team members.

About Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash)

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 20 teams, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading pro pickleball organizations under a single entity. Visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for more information.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.