Life Time Partners with GameFace Training to Offer Sports Performance Training for Athletes

GameFace is remodeling part of the 250,000 square feet at Life Time Sport Winter Park, the former home of the Minnesota Vikings training facility, to offer a state-of-the-art space for athletic training with three football fields, strength and recovery rooms, and specialized equipment for a variety of sports. A new turf and training space has also been added at Life Time New Hope for GameFace.

"We are thrilled for this new partnership with GameFace to offer exceptional performance training for Minnesota athletes of all ages at our state-of-the-art spaces," Life Time Senior Vice President of New Business Development Brian Everson says. "We've long heard a desire from our members and the public to offer targeted athletic training to complement our array of personal training programming."

Established in 2012 by highly proficient athletic strength and conditioning expert DeVentri Jordan, GameFace Training uses top-tier sports performance equipment, a comprehensive sports training methodology, advanced instruction, and highly credentialed, and certified coaches to help athletes achieve their optimal performance. Recently, GameFace Training launched a relationship with VertiMax, the world leader in sports performance, functional, and rehabilitative training systems to provide its high-end performance training equipment.

"GameFace is a performance-based training solution that helps our athletes achieve their best and reach optimal sports performance," says Jordan. "Partnering with the first-class Life Time team puts us in an unmatched position to provide an unparalleled sports training experience in Minnesota."

Jordan has trained hundreds of college D1 and thousands of high school athletes, along with numerous professional athletes. GameFace has also added former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Todd Bouman and Atlanta Falcons and University of Minnesota Defensive Tackle standout Ra'Shede Hageman as coaches to its staff this year.

Beyond Minnesota, GameFace Training will also expand to South Florida to offer performance training at Life Time Boca Raton in the summer of 2021. Additional locations will be added at Life Time locations across the country.

More information on GameFace Training can be found on https://www.gamefacetraining.com. For more information on Life Time's offerings, visit https://my.lifetime.life or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand through Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

About GameFace Training

GameFace offers premier sports performance training available exclusively at Life Time. Developed through years of research, testing, and experience, GameFace services are designed to help individuals, teams, and organizations reach higher levels of performance. The GameFace platform for achievement goes beyond sports performance, corporate fitness, or traditional health care and connects people to the things that are vital to their health — the ingredients they need to perform at a high level day after day. Training services include Performance, Team, Pro, Youth, In-season, Offseason, and NFL Combine training. Learn more at www.gamefacetraining.com

