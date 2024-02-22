Life Time Redefines Group Fitness with Nationwide Launch of its Class Collection, Elevating the Workout Experience for Millions of Annual Participants

Life Time, Inc.

22 Feb, 2024, 13:05 ET

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group fitness classes are a staple for millions of people with the sense of community, health benefits and camaraderie they provide. But it can be confusing knowing which class to take in support of their interests and health goals among countless of options available.

That's why Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is today announcing the launch of its Class Collection. Debuting now, the Class Collection meticulously curates Life Time's portfolio of more than 40 unique classes to identify which best aligns with an individual's goals and passions.

"Life Time upholds a 32-year legacy of featuring the best performers teaching the best classes across the industry and the debut of our Class Collection elevates the group fitness experience, while maintaining the supportive and energizing atmosphere that our classes have always had," said Nastassia Smith, Vice President of Classes at Life Time. "Our new Class Collection truly delivers the ultimate boutique experience inside our unmatched destinations along with everything else our athletic country clubs provide."

Life Time's Class Collection is designed to organize, elevate and evolve its classes across its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs in North America in the following ways:

  • Organizing: Classes are easily discovered by members searching for a style of workout, or a workout they always wanted to try. The Class Collection sorts Life Time's robust collection of group classes into nine categories, including: Barre, boxing/kickboxing, cardio, cycle, dance, strength and yoga, in addition to signature group training classes including Alpha, GTX, Ultra Fit, and MB360 and ARORA-specific classes for Life Time's active agers. No matter how you want to move, there's something for you.
  • Elevating: Each Class Collection category offers several distinct brands with a clear identity and objective, totaling more than 40 unique classes for members to enjoy. This elevates member experience with recognizable "families" of classes from the brands they know and love and new favorites. Members can easily take more classes they're passionate about and explore something new.
  • Evolving: With no shortage of top-tier performers, the creativity and expertise of Life Time's instructors will inspire the evolution of the Class Collection to be timeless and withstand the ever-changing trends in the fitness industry. Members can expect to see new classes emerge from the Class Collection, delivering the ultimate boutique experience.

Also, as part of the Class Collection, new formats are being introduced such as REMIXX Step, DANZE Jam, MAXOUT Core, XTREME Kettlebell and more. Familiar and well-loved formats like Barbell Strength, AMP, Warrior Sculpt and others, will continue under their respective new categories and branding.

For more information about Life Time and the Class Collection, visit the Life Time website or explore the Life Time Digital membership.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

