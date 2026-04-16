Life Time Reinforces Leadership in VO₂ Max and Metabolic Testing with National Rollout of New Technology to its Athletic Country Clubs

Active metabolic testing shows members how many calories they burn at different heart-rate levels and whether those calories come primarily from fat or carbohydrates. As intensity increases, the body shifts from burning more fat to carbohydrates. Understanding that shift and when it happens helps members know how hard to train, when to push, and how to align workouts with goals like endurance, performance, weight management and overall metabolic health.

"More than 20 years ago, we brought metabolic testing into our clubs because we believed members deserved the same performance insights once reserved for elite athletes," said Danny King, Director of Performance and Recovery at Life Time. "That belief still drives us today. With SpiroFit, we're delivering clinical-level insight in a way that fits seamlessly into the club experience and helps members understand how their bodies burn sugar and fat and apply that knowledge across our programs to train smarter and see measurable progress."

Life Time also integrates these insights directly into its in-club coaching and performance programs. Results inform personalized plans created by Dynamic Personal Trainers and enhance its Signature Group Training offerings such as Ultra Fit, GTX, Alpha and a new HybridXT class, helping members train in the right heart-rate zones, optimize effort and track measurable progress over time.

The SpiroFit mask enhances the experience with a cordless, wearable metabolic testing device that allows members to move naturally on a treadmill, rower or other equipment while maintaining lab-grade accuracy. Results are delivered quickly and clearly, making advanced metabolic data easier to understand and apply within Life Time's broader training ecosystem.

"SpiroFit delivers lab-grade metabolic data with accuracy validated within one to three percent," said Chad Goldberg, Sports Scientist at SpiroFit. "That precision gives Life Time members a reliable picture of how their bodies use oxygen and fuel—insights they can trust as they train."

Using SpiroFit technology, Life Time assessments generate a personalized five-zone training profile that supports smarter workouts and measurable progress—whether members are focused on performance, weight management, or long-term health.

SpiroFit testing first debuted in select Minnesota Life Time clubs in late 2025 and has since been rolled out to all of the company's athletic country clubs across North America.

Members can book active metabolic assessments by visiting the training desk at Life Time clubs. More information on active metabolic testing and its benefits is available in Experience Life magazine here.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. You can also find Life Time's collection of supplements, equipment and apparel on the LT Shop by following its Instagram page.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.