Life Time Releases 2025 Calendar of Iconic Athletic Events

Spanning cycling and running, diverse lineup reflects commitment to inspiring active, healthy lifestyles; early registration exclusive to Life Time Members

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand that operates more than 175 athletic country clubs across North America, has released its 2025 lineup of owned and produced athletic events. Composed of mountain biking, gravel cycling, road running and trail running events, the portfolio spans 11 states and helps nearly 95,000 annual participants from around the globe embrace their endurance sports passions.

Images from 2024 Life Time Athletic Events including the Miami Marathon, Leadville Traill 100 Run and UNBOUND Gravel.

"I'm proud of our team's efforts in solidifying Life Time as a leader in delivering world-class endurance events that set the industry standard," said Michelle Duffy, Senior Director of Marketing for Life Time. "Our 2025 event lineup reflects our unwavering dedication to innovation, unforgettable experiences, and meaningful partnerships with local host communities, while inspiring healthier, happier lives for our participants from around the world."

Life Time's portfolio of athletic events is part of a comprehensive ecosystem of wellness offerings that deliver life-changing experiences beyond the health club. From renowned athletic country clubs, programming and services to on-demand classes on our complimentary digital app and a full line of supplement products, Life Time is the ultimate partner in leading a healthy way of life.

The 2025 Life Time Athletic Events lineup includes:

*Other event announcements may come throughout the year.

Life Time Athletic Events also provide the opportunity to inspire Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life through the Life Time Foundation's charity slot program. This program allows athletes to bypass registration lotteries by fundraising for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which, through financial grants and direct action, supports programs for healthy people and a healthy planet, including youth nutrition and youth movement programs, as well as forestation, restoration, and conservation efforts.

For more information about all Life Time athletic events including event registrations, visit https://my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.html.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the best curated products and LTH nutritional supplements via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 41,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.