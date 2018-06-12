Life Time Set to Open Massive, First-of-its-Kind Athletic Lifestyle Resort in Fort Worth; Grand Opening Celebration on June 12; All Member Opening at 4:00 a.m. on June 15

The 218,000-square-foot Life Time footprint delivers an unparalleled athletic resort experience like none other in the area. The expansive resort features everything members of any age could dream of in the areas of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment, including:

A 123,000-square-foot, two-story club with multiple, luxurious studios designed for cycle, large group training, yoga and Pilates, functional strength training spaces, two full-size basketball courts, indoor aquatic center, fast-service LifeCafe restaurant, a full-service LifeSpa salon and spa, Kids Academy and a first-of-its-kind recovery and performance area.

58,000-square-foot outdoor tennis complex with eight courts. Life Time Tennis features an extensive tennis program with in-house leagues, private lessons, drills and clinics, mixers, club championships, in-house tournaments, a junior program and more.

37,000-square-foot outdoor aquatic oasis featuring leisure, lap and whirlpools, water slides and an outdoor bistro and lounge seating resort experience.

"This extraordinary development allows us to provide the Fort Worth community with a comprehensive athletic resort that simply is unmatched," said Kelly Warren, general manager of Life Time Athletic Fort Worth Alliance. "We are honored to begin serving our members—from our youngest kids to most seasoned adults—with a unique and comprehensive Healthy Way of Life experience through our incredible array of health, wellness, nutrition, relaxation and entertainment services and programs."

Life Time has a wide-range of exclusive programming delivered with a personalized approach to health and wellness, including assessments and nutrition coaching that helps each member of the family achieve their optimal individual sports, health, fitness and personal performance goals.

The development also serves as the ultimate boutique in the area with more than 100 studio classes weekly, led by an all-star cast of performers with a variety of formats for every passion and skill level. Life Time's indoor cycle program, featuring AMP, EDG and PWR classes, will fill the state-of-the-art Cycle Studio, while exclusive Signature Studio, Yoga and Barre classes such as Strike!, TCX, Flow and LifeBarre will occupy beautifully designed studio spaces including a yoga studio outdoors. Additionally, small group training programs, such as Alpha and TEAM training, will be conducted in designated functional training spaces throughout the Life Time resort.

Life Time Athletic also features a first-of-its-kind, a new, dedicated space for athletic performance and recovery called "The Zone." The new area features metabolic assessments and nutrition coaching, sports and athletic recovery treatments, mobility services and chiropractic care. Created to help members of all ages and fitness levels train harder, recover faster and perform better, The Zone features Normatec® Compression, along with Hyperice® Vibration Therapy and hydramassage.

Additional Life Time Athletic Fort Worth Alliance highlights include:

Life Time Kids Academy, a unique membership program designed especially for kids from three months to 11 years, led by hand-picked, certified experts committed to childhood development. More than 80 classes will be offered weekly including from tumbling, yoga, Spanish immersion, arts and more.

LifeCafe, a fast-casual restaurant serving healthy food and beverages free of trans fats, bleached flours, and artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and sweeteners with a Meals to Go program featuring menu favorites to keep members on track with food prep.

LifeSpa, offering full-service hair, nail and skin care services and therapeutic massage and open to members and non-members. Non-members receive access to the club and two hours of complimentary access to Life Time Kids Academy.

Ultimate Hoops, the largest recreational basketball league in the country, featuring leagues and pick-up games, along with UH Training programs for youth and adults.

Luxurious dressing rooms that feature complimentary towel and locker service Wi-Fi, J.R. Watkins toiletries, and sauna and steam rooms.

Life Time Athletic Fort Worth Alliance is the 137th Life Time destination in North America and tenth in Dallas Fort Worth. The club will be open seven days a week from 4:00 a.m. to midnight. A range of memberships are available for individuals, couples and families. For more information about Life Time Athletic, visit our website.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 137 destinations in 38 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

