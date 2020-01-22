Life Time to Launch Podcast on February 3: Life Time Talks

A natural extension for the brand, which also educates consumers through its award-winning no- gimmicks, no-hype health and fitness magazine Experience Life , Life Time Talks is hosted by Jamie Martin , Experience Life editor-in-chief, and David Freeman, national brand manager for Life Time's Alpha Programs.

"Our goal with Life Time Talks is to provide realistic solutions, strategies, resources and tips that help our listeners sort through all of the information that is available at their fingertips, including on social media and the various newsfeeds," says Martin. "We want to help listeners get to what's real, what's true and what's scientific. And we're making it accessible so that with every episode, listeners can start taking action or changing a behavior and make meaningful progress toward achieving their goals."

Season one episodes include:

2/3: "The Power of Mindset in Your Health and Life," featuring Jen Elmquist, MA, LMFT, creator of Life Time Mind

featuring Jen Elmquist, MA, LMFT, creator of Life Time Mind 2/10: "Why Sleep and Stress Management are Non-negotiables," featuring Henry Emmons , MD, integrative psychiatrist, author of The Chemistry of Calm and The Chemistry of Joy

featuring , MD, integrative psychiatrist, author of and 2/17: "Motivation for Fitness and the Ways We Can Move," featuring Maggie Fazeli Fard, senior fitness editor at Experience Life, Certified Personal Trainer and Alpha Strong Coach

featuring Maggie Fazeli Fard, senior fitness editor at Experience Life, Certified Personal Trainer and 2/24: "Why Healthy Eating Doesn't Need to Be Boring," featuring Julie Brown , MS, Exercise Physiology, RD and Life Time nutrition program manager, and Ryan Dodge , executive chef of LifeCafe

featuring , MS, Exercise Physiology, RD and Life Time nutrition program manager, and , executive chef of LifeCafe 3/2: "Community and How We Connect to the World," featuring Justin Reis , co-creator of Life Time's AMP Cycle

featuring , co-creator of Life Time's AMP Cycle 3/9: "5 Nutrition Myths, Debunked," a bonus nutrition episode featuring Julie Brown , MS, Exercise Physiology, RD and Life Time nutrition program manager, and Ryan Dodge , executive chef of LifeCafe

To learn more about Life Time Talks, check out the teaser. Consumers can listen to the introduction episode and subscribe now on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

More information about Life Time Talks is available at ExperienceLife.com/podcast.

