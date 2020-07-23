Life Time to Require Masks in All Athletic Clubs Beginning July 27

This new regulation will go into effect on July 27 in states and markets with no existing government orders, in an effort to continue providing a safe environment for members and team members to navigate their workout routines and achieve their healthy-living goals, while also working to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. While more than 100 of Life Time's clubs are in markets with some mask orders in place, this new mandate will require the participation of the remaining destinations.

"As our clubs continue to reopen successfully and safely across the country, Life Time remains committed to doing all we can to support the health and wellbeing of our members and team members," says Life Time Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Zwiefel. "Our decision to require masks across all clubs is a response to the ongoing concerns nationwide and, in addition to our health and safety protocols already in place, is a simple but effective measure for providing our valued members with the safest environment possible and to remain open, which helps ensure the livelihood and employment of our team members."

Life Time also created a series of helpful insights and tips from a team of experts to help members and the greater community optimize their mask-wearing workout – while also designing and creating a mask developed specifically for athletic performance.

Led by Founder, CEO and Chairman Bahram Akradi, Life Time has set a new standard for cleaning and building member trust, including a substantial playbook for team members. In developing its COVID-19-related protocols, Life Time enlisted a former state epidemiologist (M.D. and Ph.D.) with a wide range of experiences in clinical, occupational and environment medicine to ensure that its protocols fairly satisfy the latest public health considerations. In addition, the company has launched club safety pages and videos on its website, https://my.lifetime.life/safety, to help provide members and the broader community with information about its social distancing, cleaning and sanitation, hygiene and temperature screening, and other health-related protocols for members, team members and guests. In addition, Life Time is continuously seeking feedback from members and team members to ensure the club meets their expectations to help promote safety.

To date, more than 125 of Life Time's 150 clubs across the country have reopened in some capacity, starting with Oklahoma City on May 8. States include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Utah and Wisconsin. Reopening dates for remaining Life Time clubs, once determined, will be announced to members via the company's website, social channels and direct emails.

