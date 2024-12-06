Life Time to Unveil Multi-Million Dollar Transformation of Highland Park Athletic Club December 7

Stunning renovation includes 20,800-square-foot expansion, dedicated spaces for exclusive programs and host of new wellness experiences

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the earliest clubs in its portfolio and ahead of its 30th anniversary, Life Time Highland Park is set to unveil a multi-million dollar transformation and 20,800-square-foot expansion on Dec. 7. Life Time (NYSE: LTH) opened the Highland Park club in November 1995. Today, the Company operates more than 175 locations across 31 states and 43 major markets, including Toronto.

The transformation adds to the excitement and energy in the area with the Highland Bridge development in full swing. Now offering more than 71,000 square feet of health and wellness programs and services, the athletic club features new, signature Life Time experiences for people seeking healthier, happier lives in a supportive, like-minded community regardless of age, goals and interests.

"This project highlights Life Time's commitment to growth and expansion, including within our existing portfolio. Highland Park's redevelopment was an opportunity for us to reimagine this beautiful club and add more than 20,000 square feet to create a true athletic country club experience for neighbors and residents," said Parham Javaheri, President of Club Operations and Chief of Property Development. "As one of the earliest clubs in our portfolio, it holds a special place in our 32-year history. Our commitment to deliver the best health and wellness experiences across our markets remains unwavering."

Key highlights include:

An entirely new street-level space filled with natural light and dedicated spaces for Life Time's GTX and Ultra Fit Signature Group Training programs. The spacious area also features best-in-class cardio and resistance machines for Dynamic Personal Training and open use.

A new LT Recovery zone with compression therapy, metabolic testing, recovery treatments and nutrition counseling.

LifeClinic chiropractic services to restore, maintain and optimize function.

A new grand staircase that connects the floors for easy access between workout spaces.

Dedicated space for Alpha Signature Classes, including 10 Olympic platforms.

Four studios for barre, cycle, yoga, and its Class Collection formats.

Refreshed Kids Academy for those three months to 11 years old.

Updates to the LifeSpa, providing massage and skin care services including Hydrofacial, waxing and tinting.

Life Time also recently elevated the Pilates experience at Highland Park, creating a new 3,000-square-foot dedicated studio with top-of-the-line equipment. More than 35 classes are now offered weekly by six instructors with 10 reformers available, making it one of the city's robust Pilates programs in the area.

Click here to view a fly-through video to see the transformed Life Time Highland Park

Maintaining its long-held commitment to deliver like new spaces and experiences, Life Time regularly reinvests in its athletic country clubs with renovations. In 2024, more than a dozen clubs received significant improvements, including Annapolis, Maryland; Omaha, Nebraska; and Kingwood, Houston.

For more information on the latest Life Time locations coming soon, click here. For a listing of current Life Time locations, click here.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the best curated products and LTH nutritional supplements via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 41,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

