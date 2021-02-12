Life Time's Bahram Akradi is CEO by Day, Cycle Instructor by Night

Each week Akradi will be joined by a live DJ for this special 45-minute EDG Cycle event that combines performance cycling metrics with high-energy entertainment, culminating in a fun, sweaty experience designed to improve overall endurance. Akradi has often taken a hands-on approach at Life Time, designing and teaching member favorite workout classes XTREME (formerly TCX), an innovative high-intensity interval training, and most recently Ultra Fit , an extreme treadmill-based workout. An avid cyclist, Akradi is a multiple-time finisher of the annual Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike race , one of the most difficult mountain bike races in the world, owned and produced by Life Time. He has driven the company's member-first point of view, and helped develop the company's line of nutritionals.

"Since I was a boy, fitness and living a healthy way of life has been my passion, and I strived to embody my vision for Life Time, our members and team members," says Akradi. "For decades, Life Time has led cycle groups both indoors and out, and I am personally so excited to get back in the saddle and coach our members, no matter where they are located, through livestreaming. It has been an extremely rewarding experience to reach more members than ever before and I can't wait to continue inspiring within our Life Time community."

Both Life Time Digital and Life Time club access members are able to take Akradi's class each week, via the company's website and Life Time Digital app, which is available for just $15/month and includes access to 1,000+ live streamed classes each week, custom workouts designed by Life Time's highly certified personal trainers, on-demand classes, curated health and wellness content and access to Apple Fitness+.

Life Time is the nation's premier omnichannel healthy lifestyle brand focused on media, content and experiences and operates more than 150 athletic resort destinations in the U.S. and Toronto, Canada. It has long been known as a company focused on creating phenomenal experiences and powerful social communities that make its athletic resorts feel like a third home to its members. Most recently, the company has doubled its digital efforts, launching more than 1,000 live streaming classes each week and a new digital membership, extending the reach of its phenomenal instructors and bringing the exceptional energy and community found inside of Life Time to anyone, anywhere they may be. Within its high-end athletic resort destinations, Life Time remains committed to providing safe and healthy in-club experiences, utilizing a more than 500 page enhanced safety and cleaning protocol guide, designed in partnership with a former state epidemiologist and industrial hygienist.

